DUSU Elections On September 18, Counting Next Day
Candidates must file their nomination papers by September 10, and they can withdraw their nominations till noon on September 11
By PTI
Published : August 13, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections will be held on September 18, and the counting of votes will be held on the next day, according to a notification issued by the university on Thursday. The last date for filing nomination papers has been fixed as September 10, the notification signed by the DU registrar said.
The last date for receipt of nomination papers along with a demand draft of Rs 500 and affidavits is September 10 till 3 pm. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted at 3:15 pm the same day, followed by publication of the list of duly nominated candidates by 6 pm.
Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations till noon on September 11, while the final list of candidates will be published by 5 pm the same day. Voting for the elections will take place on September 18. Students attending day classes will vote between 8:30 am and 1 pm, while those attending evening classes will vote from 3 pm to 7:30 pm.
The counting of votes will be done on September 19. The university said nomination papers for DUSU office-bearers are to be submitted at the office of the chief election officer at the Conference Centre, opposite the Botany Department in North Campus.
Nomination papers for members of the DUSU Central Council will be obtained from the respective colleges, departments and institutions. The notification also said that all nomination papers can be downloaded from the Delhi University's website.
The election will be conducted in accordance with the DUSU Code of Conduct, the Constitution of DUSU and relevant court directions, including the Supreme Court's Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and subsequent orders of the Delhi High Court and National Green Tribunal.
Also Read
DUSU Elections 2026: To Prevent Damage To Public Property, DU Bans Printed Campaign Material