ETV Bharat / bharat

DUSU Elections On September 18, Counting Next Day

New Delhi: The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections will be held on September 18, and the counting of votes will be held on the next day, according to a notification issued by the university on Thursday. The last date for filing nomination papers has been fixed as September 10, the notification signed by the DU registrar said.

The last date for receipt of nomination papers along with a demand draft of Rs 500 and affidavits is September 10 till 3 pm. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted at 3:15 pm the same day, followed by publication of the list of duly nominated candidates by 6 pm.

Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations till noon on September 11, while the final list of candidates will be published by 5 pm the same day. Voting for the elections will take place on September 18. Students attending day classes will vote between 8:30 am and 1 pm, while those attending evening classes will vote from 3 pm to 7:30 pm.