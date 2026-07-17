DUSU Elections 2026: To Prevent Damage To Public Property, DU Bans Printed Campaign Material
DU Proctor also announces several other restrictions, threatens cancellation of nominations if candidates are found violating the rules, reports Anand Gupta.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi: To ensure the 2026 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are fair, peaceful, and eco-friendly, the university administration has issued strict guidelines regarding campaigning. Delhi University Proctor Professor Manoj Kumar Singh chaired a meeting with DUSU office-bearers and representatives from various student organisations earlier this week, during which, rules for campaigning were discussed in detail, aligning with recommendations of the Delhi High Court and the Lyngdoh Committee.
The date for the 2026-27 DUSU elections is yet to be announced, although they traditionally take place in August or September.
The most significant decision taken at the meeting was that no printed posters, banners, flex boards, hoardings, or other campaign materials would be permitted on the university campus or in the surrounding areas this time. The administration stated that campaigning could only be conducted using handmade materials. Furthermore, such materials could only be displayed on the 'Wall of Democracy' designated by the university. There is also a complete ban on block printing, spray painting, or any form of writing on walls. The university administration emphasised that public property within the campus would not be allowed to suffer any damage under any circumstances.
Professor Singh said the display of flex boards, posters, or campaign materials on MCD advertising boards would also not be permitted. If any such instance comes to light, the university administration will inform the MCD Commissioner so that appropriate action can be taken. He asserted that the misuse of public spaces and government property during campaigning would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Detailed guidelines regarding the use of vehicles for campaigning were also issued during the meeting. The administration said each candidate would be permitted to use a maximum of five cars. Moreover, affixing stickers bearing the candidate's name on any car, bus, jeep, auto-rickshaw, e-rickshaw, or other vehicle will not be allowed. The use of tractors, JCBs, or animals of any kind for election campaigning is strictly prohibited. Entry of vehicles with tinted windows, missing number plates, or those deemed suspicious will also be barred. Any unauthorised vehicle parked inside the university campus will be fined in accordance with traffic police regulations, or towed away.
The university administration has said that candidates cannot distribute gifts, souvenirs, or any other items bearing their names during the campaign. Similarly, the installation of canopies, umbrellas, or other temporary campaign structures featuring candidates' names will not be permitted. The administration warned that any candidate found violating these rules could face the cancellation of their nomination.
The Proctor's office clarified that prior notification to the office is mandatory before organising any public meeting or event during the campaign. This measure aims to prevent traffic disruptions, disorder on campus, and scheduling conflicts between events organised by different student organisations. Furthermore, only five students will be allowed to enter any college for campaigning at a time. Access to women's colleges and hostels for campaigning purposes will be restricted to female students only.
Professor Singh said all student organisations and DUSU office-bearers present at the meeting assured their cooperation in adhering to these guidelines and ensuring a peaceful, fair election. He added that these same guidelines would be communicated to the administrations of all colleges. The Proctor also clarified that the Code of Conduct for the DUSU elections is already in effect, and all candidates and student organisations are required to strictly comply with it.
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