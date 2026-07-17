ETV Bharat / bharat

DUSU Elections 2026: To Prevent Damage To Public Property, DU Bans Printed Campaign Material

New Delhi: To ensure the 2026 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are fair, peaceful, and eco-friendly, the university administration has issued strict guidelines regarding campaigning. Delhi University Proctor Professor Manoj Kumar Singh chaired a meeting with DUSU office-bearers and representatives from various student organisations earlier this week, during which, rules for campaigning were discussed in detail, aligning with recommendations of the Delhi High Court and the Lyngdoh Committee.

The date for the 2026-27 DUSU elections is yet to be announced, although they traditionally take place in August or September.

The most significant decision taken at the meeting was that no printed posters, banners, flex boards, hoardings, or other campaign materials would be permitted on the university campus or in the surrounding areas this time. The administration stated that campaigning could only be conducted using handmade materials. Furthermore, such materials could only be displayed on the 'Wall of Democracy' designated by the university. There is also a complete ban on block printing, spray painting, or any form of writing on walls. The university administration emphasised that public property within the campus would not be allowed to suffer any damage under any circumstances.

Professor Singh said the display of flex boards, posters, or campaign materials on MCD advertising boards would also not be permitted. If any such instance comes to light, the university administration will inform the MCD Commissioner so that appropriate action can be taken. He asserted that the misuse of public spaces and government property during campaigning would not be tolerated under any circumstances.