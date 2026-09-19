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DUSU Election Result 2026: Vote Counting Underway Amid Heightened Security Across Delhi University

The results of prestigious DUSU polls are expected to offer indication of which student group has best gauged the mood and concerns of university students.

Students attending evening classes arrive to cast votes during the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, at Law Centre-I, Faculty of Law, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.
Students attending evening classes arrive to cast votes during the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, at Law Centre-I, Faculty of Law, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 19, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: Counting of votes for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Elections began at 8 am on Saturday, amid a heavy deployment of over 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel across Delhi University, with restrictions imposed on key roads and heightened security around the counting centre.

Counting for the four central panel posts -- president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary -- is being held at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus.

The results of the prestigious DUSU polls are expected to offer an indication of which student group has best gauged the mood and concerns of university students.

DUSU counting begins amid high anticipation (PTI)

A senior police officer said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place around the counting centre and other sensitive locations to ensure that the counting process and declaration of results take place peacefully.

Police personnel have been deployed at strategic points, while foot patrols, motorcycle teams and PCR vans are maintaining a visible presence across the campuses. Paramilitary personnel have also been deployed at key locations as part of the multi-layered security arrangements, the officer said.

DUSU Election Result 2026
Security personnel stand guard outside 'Faculty of Law' during the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Elections. (PTI)

Security has been heightened around the counting centre to regulate the movement of students and supporters, prevent overcrowding and check unauthorised gatherings or clashes.

Police teams are keeping a close watch on sensitive and vulnerable points, particularly areas expected to witness heavy movement of students and supporters as counting progresses and results are announced.

Vehicular movement on key stretches, including Chhatra Marg, Probyn Road and University Road, has been restricted and the curbs will remain in place on Saturday until the declaration of results.

Police are coordinating with university authorities and college administrations on entry and exit points, student movement and other logistical arrangements for the counting process.

DUSU Election Result 2026
Students show their identity cards amid voting during the DUSU elections at Faculty of Law, in New Delhi, on Friday. (PTI)

The election witnessed a contest among major student organisations, including the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the AISA-SFI Left alliance.

In the 2025 elections, ABVP won three of the four central panel posts, including the president's post, while NSUI secured the vice-president's position. Police personnel will remain deployed during and after the counting process to maintain law and order, the officer said.

Also Read:

  1. DUSU Election 2026: About 40.46 Percent Turnout; ABVP Wins Several College Union Polls
  2. No Victory Procession After DUSU Election Results: Delhi HC

TAGGED:

DELHI UNIVERSITY ELECTION 2026
DELHI UNIVERSITY ELECTIONS
DUSU ELECTIONS 2026

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