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DUSU Election Result 2026: Vote Counting Underway Amid Heightened Security Across Delhi University

Students attending evening classes arrive to cast votes during the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, at Law Centre-I, Faculty of Law, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Counting of votes for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Elections began at 8 am on Saturday, amid a heavy deployment of over 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel across Delhi University, with restrictions imposed on key roads and heightened security around the counting centre.

Counting for the four central panel posts -- president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary -- is being held at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus.

The results of the prestigious DUSU polls are expected to offer an indication of which student group has best gauged the mood and concerns of university students.

DUSU counting begins amid high anticipation (PTI)

A senior police officer said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place around the counting centre and other sensitive locations to ensure that the counting process and declaration of results take place peacefully.

Police personnel have been deployed at strategic points, while foot patrols, motorcycle teams and PCR vans are maintaining a visible presence across the campuses. Paramilitary personnel have also been deployed at key locations as part of the multi-layered security arrangements, the officer said.