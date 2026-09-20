DUSU Election 2026: NOTA Gets 23,942 Votes, 1 in 10 Students Rejected Candidates
NOTA crossed 12 percent for Secretary and Joint Secretary posts and 7 percent for President and Vice President's posts in the DUSU elections.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections has become a topic of discussion as it received 268 votes higher than previous year.
This option secured 23,942 out of a total of 243,300 votes across four key posts. This means, 9.84 percent of the total votes went to NOTA, indicating that roughly one out of every 10 students who voted, chose the NOTA option instead of a candidate.
NOTA Gets More Votes Than 2025
This year, there was an increase in both the total voter turnout and votes bagged by NOTA in the DUSU election. In the 2025 election, 239,533 votes were cast, with 23,674 going to NOTA, meaning nearly 10 percent of voters did not vote for any candidate.
This time, the total vote count rose to 243,300 and NOTA votes increased to 23,942, an increase of 268 votes compared with the previous year. However, due to the rise in total voter turnout, NOTA's share remained marginally below 10 percent.
Highest NOTA Votes For Secretary Among 4 Posts
When analysing the data for the four key posts individually, the post of Secretary received the highest percentage of NOTA votes. A total of 60,776 votes were cast for the Secretary post, with 7,884 going to NOTA, representing 12.97 percent of the total votes; in other words, approximately one in eight votes cast for the Secretary post went to NOTA.
The post of Joint Secretary too recorded a large number of NOTA votes. A total of 60,825 votes were cast for this post, with 7,389 going to NOTA. This amounted to 12.15 percent of the total.
For President, NOTA option received 7.09 percent votes. A total of 60,845 votes were cast for the post of President, of which, 4,310 votes went to NOTA option
NOTA received 4,359 votes for the Vice President's post out of the total 60,854 votes that were cast, representing 7.16 percent.
Thus, NOTA crossed 12 percent for Secretary and Joint Secretary posts and 7 percent for President and Vice President's posts.
NOTA Votes Across 4 Key Posts
|Post
|Total Votes
|NOTA votes
|NOTA %
|President
|60,845
|4,310
|7.09
|Vice President
|60,854
|4,369
|7.16
|Secretary
|60,776
|7,884
|12.97
|Joint Secretary
|60,825
|7,389
|12.15
|Total
|24,43,300
|23,942
|9.84
These figures show that NOTA option received highest votes for the post of Secretary and lowest for President. The share of NOTA votes for the Secretary post was approximately six percentage higher than that for the President post.
6 Contestants Get Fewer Votes Than NOTA
Four candidates for the post of President and two for Vice President received fewer votes than NOTA. For President's post, where NOTA secured 4310 out of 60,845 votes, Ashmit Kumar received 1,388 votes, Sameer Kumar 1,015, Ejaz Mansoori 837, and Samarth Beniwal 819.
A total of 60,854 votes were cast for the post of Vice President, with 4,359 going to NOTA. Here, two contestants, Akshat Shikhar received 2,383 votes and Aranya Singh Rathore received 2,274.
Significance Of NOTA
The fact that nearly 24,000 votes were cast for NOTA option indicates that a large number of voters did not choose any of the contesting candidates. This year, there was an increase of 268 votes for NOTA but due to the rise in total voter turnout, the percentage remained around 10 percent.
In the DUSU election results, NOTA was not merely an option but became a significant part of the votes cast by students, reflecting disillusionment among students towards the traditional political parties.
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