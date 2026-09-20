ETV Bharat / bharat

DUSU Election 2026: NOTA Gets 23,942 Votes, 1 in 10 Students Rejected Candidates

New Delhi: The 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections has become a topic of discussion as it received 268 votes higher than previous year.

This option secured 23,942 out of a total of 243,300 votes across four key posts. This means, 9.84 percent of the total votes went to NOTA, indicating that roughly one out of every 10 students who voted, chose the NOTA option instead of a candidate.

ABVP candidates celebrate victory (ETV Bharat)

NOTA Gets More Votes Than 2025

This year, there was an increase in both the total voter turnout and votes bagged by NOTA in the DUSU election. In the 2025 election, 239,533 votes were cast, with 23,674 going to NOTA, meaning nearly 10 percent of voters did not vote for any candidate.

This time, the total vote count rose to 243,300 and NOTA votes increased to 23,942, an increase of 268 votes compared with the previous year. However, due to the rise in total voter turnout, NOTA's share remained marginally below 10 percent.

Post of Secretary gets highest NOTA votes (ETV Bharat)

Highest NOTA Votes For Secretary Among 4 Posts

When analysing the data for the four key posts individually, the post of Secretary received the highest percentage of NOTA votes. A total of 60,776 votes were cast for the Secretary post, with 7,884 going to NOTA, representing 12.97 percent of the total votes; in other words, approximately one in eight votes cast for the Secretary post went to NOTA.

The post of Joint Secretary too recorded a large number of NOTA votes. A total of 60,825 votes were cast for this post, with 7,389 going to NOTA. This amounted to 12.15 percent of the total.