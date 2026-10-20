ETV Bharat / bharat

Dussehra Del(h)ight: A Ramleela’s 102-Year March In National Capital

New Delhi: From 1924 to 2026, New Delhi’s Shri Dharmic Leela Committee has come a long way, showing victory of good over evil year after year, Dussehra after Dussehra. Its Ramleela being staged at Madhavdas Park, Lal Quila Maidan, is special — on stage and off stage as well.

The character of Lord Hanuman is brought to life by veteran actor Vindu Dara Singh, the son of legendary Dara Singh, who too had played the same role in Ramanand Sagar’s TV serial “Ramayan” and many movies.

"Once you wear Hanumanji's clothes and step onto the stage after morning prayers, not even a single wrong thought can enter your mind," says Vindu. "You have to remain completely pure, absorbed, and dedicated until you take off the makeup."

Having essayed Lord Hanuman’s role in TV series 'Jai Veer Hanuman' as well, the 62-year-old explains the difference between movies and live shows. "There is a huge difference between movies and live stage. In movies, you have the luxury of retakes if anything goes wrong, but on the live stage, there is no chance for a retake," he says, adding that the country is witnessing a powerful awakening as people reconnect with their roots and Sanatan values.

Playing Lord Ram for the second consecutive year, Yugal Kishore Sharma admits the deep spiritual discipline required for the performance. "Portraying Lord Ram is not merely acting; it is a massive spiritual responsibility that requires months of mental and physical preparation," he says.

What does he do to play the divine part? "I rely on meditation, mantra chanting, daily worship, and the regular recitation of 'Ramcharitmanas chaupais' to connect with the divine," says Jugal. "When you read the scriptures continuously and receive the support of your family, the 'Ram' within automatically awakens, allowing you to give your absolute best on stage."

Professional choreographer and acting trainer Lokhesh Dhariwal has been living — not playing — the role of Lakshman being associated with Ramleela for 25 years. "Playing Lakshman for two decades has taught me deep patience, anger control, and the true essence of devotion toward elders. Lakshman's character teaches today's generation how a younger brother yields to his parents, guru, and elder brother," he says.

Lokhesh shares a special bond with his co-actor. “Off stage, Yugal Kishore, who plays Lord Ram is younger than me and respects me like an elder brother in the green room, but the moment we step onto the stage, I become the younger brother," says the actor.