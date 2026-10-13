ETV Bharat / bharat

Dushyant Gautam Takes Charge As Sikkim Governor, Congratulations Pour In At Delhi Home

A supporter visits Dushyant Gautam's residence in Shahdara, Delhi, to congratulate him on his appointment as Sikkim Governor. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam has been appointed the Governor of Sikkim. Following the President's announcement of gubernatorial appointments in five states, Gautam has been entrusted with a new constitutional responsibility.

His appointment sparked celebrations among his supporters and well-wishers, who began arriving at his Shahdara residence in Delhi to congratulate him.

Soon after the announcement, supporters and well-wishers visited Gautam at his Shahdara residence to congratulate him and wish him well in his new role. The appointment is being seen as a significant milestone in his political career. Gautam has previously held national organisational responsibilities within the BJP. He is known for his tenure as the party's national general secretary and as a Rajya Sabha member. His new role as Sikkim Governor is expected to draw attention from political circles and his supporters as he takes on his constitutional responsibilities.