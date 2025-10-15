ETV Bharat / bharat

Durgapur Sexual Assault: Police Rule Out 'Gang-Rape', Survivor's Male Friend Arrested

Police officials arrest men allegedly involved in the gang rape of a second-year MBBS student from Odisha at a private medical college, in Durgapur, West Bengal. ( PTI )

Durgapur: Four days after a second-year girl student of a private medical college in West Bengal's Durgapur was allegedly sexually assaulted, police have ruled out gang-rape, stating that one of the arrested accused raped the medical student.

On Tuesday, the number of arrestees in the case rose to six, after police arrested the survivor's batchmate and male friend Wasif Ali, shortly after Asansol-Durgapur Commissioner Sunil Kumar Chowdhury held a press conference in the evening.

Among those arrested so far in the rape case, one of them raped her, said Chowdhury earlier at the presser. He, however, did not yet clarify who the main culprit is.

The Commissioner said investigating officials are probing the role of all those present at the crime scene. "As per the technical and scientific evidence collected and statement of the survivor, we have found that physical sexual assault has been committed by one of the accused persons. The role of others is under investigation," he said.

"The clothes of all accused that they were wearing on the day of the incident, along with the clothes of the girl student and her classmate, have been sent for forensic test. Several other test reports are awaited. We are not leaving the student's classmate outside the scope of suspicion either," he added.

Within an hour after this, police arrested the survivor's friend Wasif Ali.

Prior to this, Police had arrested five other accused including Apu Bauri, Sheikh Firdous, Sheikh Riazuddin, Sheikh Nasiruddin and Sheikh Shafiqul, on the basis of complaint lodged at New Township Police Station and Durgapur Police Station.