ETV Bharat / bharat

Durgapur Gangrape: Victim's Father Says Mamata Banerjee Like His Mother

Durgapur: The father of the gang rape victim said he had sent his daughter to West Bengal hoping to see her become a doctor. But now he has decided to ensure his daughter leaves the state.

He said, "I want a proper investigation into the incident. The culprits should be severely punished for what happened to my daughter. We will leave Bengal for Odisha as soon as possible. We will never come back. No other girl from Bengal should be a victim of a predator like my daughter."

He added, "I have been saying since yesterday that a CBI probe into this incident would be ideal. But that depends on the Bengal government. Mamata didi is like my mother. Millions of kudos to her. If I have done something wrong, please forgive me as a son. Just try to give justice to my daughter. She is not just my daughter, but the daughter of India. If I have said anything wrong about Mamata didi, please forgive me as a son," the victim girl's father said in a choking voice.

The police have already arrested six people in the gang rape case. The alleged boyfriend of the victim was also arrested on Tuesday evening. The accused was taken into 10-day police custody on Wednesday on the orders of the Durgapur Subdistrict Court judge.

Meanwhile, the BJP has been staging a dharna for six days in the city centre opposite the Asansol-Durgapur Development Board building after the incident. Even after all the accused were nabbed by the police, questions were raised within the saffron camp about the rationale behind continuing the dharna.

Taking advantage of the opportunity, Trinamool West Burdwan district president Narendranath Chakraborty has also entered the political fray by using the state government's Aparajita Bill as a shield.