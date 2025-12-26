ETV Bharat / bharat

Dulhasti Hydropower Project Gets Nod In Jammu Kashmir Amid Abeyance Of Indus Water Treaty

Srinagar: The second stage of the Dulhasti hydroelectric project in Jammu and Kashmir has got environmental clearance, paving the way for its construction amid the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan.

The approval came from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)’s 45th Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) on December 19. The 260-megawatt run-of-the-river project will be constructed at a cost of over 3200 crore over the Chenab River in the Kishtwar district. The nod will lay a path for floating tenders for the construction of the project.

This comes as India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, placing renewed focus on harnessing the Chenab’s hydropower potential. But the project is following the parameters of the provision of the treaty, an official document noted.

India has fast-tracked clearances for hydropower after India's Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam attack, which killed 25 civilians.

Earlier, the 1,856 MW Sawalkot Hydroelectric Project on the Chenab River, which is of national importance and the biggest hydroelectric project in Jammu and Kashmir, was cleared. It was conceived in the 1960s but was stuck for over four decades due to Pakistan’s objections to it.