Dubai-Mumbai Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Rajkot Airport Following Smoke Scare; All Passengers, Crew Safe
A Dubai-Mumbai flight on Monday made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Rajkot airport following a smoke scare.
Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI
Published : July 27, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Rajkot: A Dubai-Mumbai flight on Monday made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Rajkot airport following a smoke scare, officials said. They confirmed that all passengers and crew members are safe.
More details awaited...