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Dubai-Mumbai Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Rajkot Airport Following Smoke Scare; All Passengers, Crew Safe

A Dubai-Mumbai flight on Monday made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Rajkot airport following a smoke scare.

Dubai-Mumbai Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Rajkot Airport Following Smoke Scare; All Passengers, Crew Safe
Representational Image (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : July 27, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Rajkot: A Dubai-Mumbai flight on Monday made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Rajkot airport following a smoke scare, officials said. They confirmed that all passengers and crew members are safe.

More details awaited...

TAGGED:

FLIGHT EMERGENCY LANDING
RAJKOT AIRPORT
DUBAI MUMBAI FLIGHT

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