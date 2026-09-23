ETV Bharat / bharat

Dubai Gold Smuggling Ring Busted At IGI Airport; 6.5 Kg Gold Recovered, 8 Arrested

New Delhi: The Customs department at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Wednesday busted an interstate gold smuggling gang, and seized approximately 6.5 kg of gold, estimated to be worth Rs 9 crore in the international market, from a flight arriving from Dubai.

A total of eight passengers, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the case. All the accused have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody after being produced in court.

Customs officials received concrete intelligence regarding gold smuggling on flight EK-514 (Dubai-Delhi, dated September 21, 2026). Alerted by this tip-off, the Customs team conducted a thorough search of the aircraft upon its arrival at Delhi Airport. During the search, officials recovered three small pouches hidden under two seats.

Upon inspection, the pouches were found to contain gold chains. To deceive security agencies and evade scanners, the smugglers had coated the gold chains with silver and black spray paint, making them appear like ordinary metal or iron at first glance.

Smuggling Under Guise Of Exhibitions