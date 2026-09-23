Dubai Gold Smuggling Ring Busted At IGI Airport; 6.5 Kg Gold Recovered, 8 Arrested
The accused frequently travelled to Dubai under the pretext of attending exhibitions, and wear jewelry on the way back to avoid suspicion at customs checkpoints.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Customs department at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Wednesday busted an interstate gold smuggling gang, and seized approximately 6.5 kg of gold, estimated to be worth Rs 9 crore in the international market, from a flight arriving from Dubai.
A total of eight passengers, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the case. All the accused have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody after being produced in court.
Customs officials received concrete intelligence regarding gold smuggling on flight EK-514 (Dubai-Delhi, dated September 21, 2026). Alerted by this tip-off, the Customs team conducted a thorough search of the aircraft upon its arrival at Delhi Airport. During the search, officials recovered three small pouches hidden under two seats.
Upon inspection, the pouches were found to contain gold chains. To deceive security agencies and evade scanners, the smugglers had coated the gold chains with silver and black spray paint, making them appear like ordinary metal or iron at first glance.
Smuggling Under Guise Of Exhibitions
Preliminary investigations by the Customs department have revealed a startling modus operandi. The entire gang operated according to a well-planned conspiracy. The accused frequently travelled to Dubai under the pretext of attending exhibitions. Their smuggling technique was highly cunning; they would wear the gold, fashioned as jewelry and chains, on their bodies during travel, to avoid raising suspicion at security checkpoints and customs counters.
However, this time, their ruse failed completely against the vigilant intelligence network. Following questioning on the flight and based on technical evidence, Customs officials apprehended eight suspicious passengers, including one woman, who had travelled on the same flight.
After the arrest, all eight accused underwent the mandatory medical examination as per procedure. Subsequently, they were produced before the Patiala House Court under tight security. Taking the gravity of the matter into account, the court remanded all the accused to judicial custody for 14 days.
Customs officials believe this is not an isolated incident but may be linked to a major international syndicate. The gang was involved in supplying illicit gold to Delhi-NCR and other states. Officials stated that the accused would be interrogated during the remand period to identify the mastermind and other accomplices behind the smuggling operation. Further investigation into the case is proceeding rapidly.
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