Dubai Drone Attack: Emirates Flight Turns Back To Kochi Mid-Air, Dubai Airport 'Gradually' Resumes Flights
A drone strike sparked fire near Dubai Airport, forcing suspension of all flights this morning. However, the airport now announces flight ops are gradually resuming
Published : March 16, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Ernakulam: An Emirates flight bound for Dubai from Kerala was forced to abandon its journey mid-air and return to the Cochin International Airport on Monday morning after a drone strike sparked a fuel tank fire near Dubai International Airport.
Dubai Airport authorities had to temporarily suspend all flight operations for a few hours after the incident, as Iran continued to target its Gulf neighbours in retaliation for US-Israel attacks on Tehran.
Emirates flight EK 533, carrying 325 passengers, had departed from Kochi on schedule at 4:30 AM. However, upon receiving critical security alerts before entering UAE airspace, the pilot decisively rerouted the aircraft back to Kerala. The flight landed safely in Kochi at 8:30 AM.
Following the precautionary landing, passengers were initially requested to remain on board. As the security lockdown in Dubai showed no immediate signs of a swift resolution, the airline eventually opted to deplane the travellers. Airport authorities arranged essential facilities for the stranded passengers at the terminal.
Hours after the drone strike sparked a fire at Dubai airport, Emirates, in its latest update, said all of its flights there “remain suspended until further notice.” The airline said it is working with authorities to restart operations when possible. It urged passengers not to travel to the airport.
Dubai International Airport is the world’s busiest airport for international travel and a key hub for many routes linking the East and West.
Following the initial disruption, the airport announced this afternoon that flights were gradually resuming on Monday. "Flights to and from DXB are gradually resuming to selected destinations, following the temporary suspension implemented as a precautionary measure," Dubai Media Office said in a statement on X.
Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the gradual resumption of some flights to and from Dubai International Airport to selected destinations, following the temporary suspension implemented as a precautionary measure.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026
Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for…
Earlier today, Dubai Airport had temporarily suspended all flights as a precautionary safety measure.
Among those stranded at the airport are 80 Indian students and pilgrims who managed to exit Iran via Armenia and were returning home. Their flight (Flyydubai FZ441) from Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, Armenia, halted in Dubai. The flight was scheduled to land in New Delhi by 9:55 AM. It remains to be seen whether the group can fly back today or will have to wait longer before they reach home.
A fire broke out near Dubai International Airport this morning after a drone struck a fuel tank, prompting a rapid response from emergency teams and the temporary suspension of flights. Authorities said Dubai Civil Defence crews were immediately deployed to tackle the blaze and that no injuries were reported as safety measures were activated across the vicinity.
Dubai Civil Defence crews were immediately deployed to tackle the blaze, and no injuries were reported as safety measures were activated across the vicinity.
Iran has been targeting Gulf countries, especially the UAE, in retaliation for the joint attack on Tehran by the USA and Israel that began late last month. The initial strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key leaders of the Iranian government.
Nearly three weeks later, the United Arab Emirates’ Defence Ministry said on Monday that its forces continued to intercept Iranian missiles and drones.
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