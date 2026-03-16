ETV Bharat / bharat

Dubai Drone Attack: Emirates Flight Turns Back To Kochi Mid-Air, Dubai Airport 'Gradually' Resumes Flights

This photo taken on March 7, 2026 shows the Dubai International Airport in Dubai. ( Xinhua via IANS )

Ernakulam: An Emirates flight bound for Dubai from Kerala was forced to abandon its journey mid-air and return to the Cochin International Airport on Monday morning after a drone strike sparked a fuel tank fire near Dubai International Airport.

Dubai Airport authorities had to temporarily suspend all flight operations for a few hours after the incident, as Iran continued to target its Gulf neighbours in retaliation for US-Israel attacks on Tehran.

Emirates flight EK 533, carrying 325 passengers, had departed from Kochi on schedule at 4:30 AM. However, upon receiving critical security alerts before entering UAE airspace, the pilot decisively rerouted the aircraft back to Kerala. The flight landed safely in Kochi at 8:30 AM.

Following the precautionary landing, passengers were initially requested to remain on board. As the security lockdown in Dubai showed no immediate signs of a swift resolution, the airline eventually opted to deplane the travellers. Airport authorities arranged essential facilities for the stranded passengers at the terminal.

Hours after the drone strike sparked a fire at Dubai airport, Emirates, in its latest update, said all of its flights there “remain suspended until further notice.” The airline said it is working with authorities to restart operations when possible. It urged passengers not to travel to the airport.

Dubai International Airport is the world’s busiest airport for international travel and a key hub for many routes linking the East and West.

Following the initial disruption, the airport announced this afternoon that flights were gradually resuming on Monday. "Flights to and from DXB are gradually resuming to selected destinations, following the temporary suspension implemented as a precautionary measure," Dubai Media Office said in a statement on X.