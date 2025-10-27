ETV Bharat / bharat

Dubai-Bound Spicejet Flight Diverted To Chennai Following 'Technical Issue'

The flight with 16 passengers diverted to Chennai following a technical issue and subsequently landed safely.

Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : October 27, 2025 at 4:57 PM IST

Chennai: A Dubai-bound Spicejet flight from Madurai was diverted here on Monday following a "technical issue," airport sources and the airline said.

The issue was detected mid-air and the flight with 160 passengers subsequently landed safely at the airport here, the sources added.

"On October 27, 2025 SpiceJet flight SG 23 operating from Madurai to Dubai was diverted to Chennai due to a technical issue. The aircraft made a normal landing and not an emergency landing. Passengers were deplaned normally," a SpiceJet Spokesperson said.

