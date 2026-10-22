ETV Bharat / bharat

DU To Hold 103rd Convocation On November 20, Amit Shah To Be Chief Guest

Union Home Minister Amit Shah ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) will hold its 103rd convocation on November 20, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending as the chief guest. DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh will preside over the ceremony.

For the first time in the university's history, students will receive their degrees in the same year they complete their courses. The Vice-Chancellor said the decision would particularly benefit students who need their degrees on time to pursue higher education or apply for jobs.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh met with officials concerned to review preparations for the convocation. The meeting discussed arrangements and steps needed to ensure the ceremony runs smoothly. DU To Hold 103rd Convocation On November 20, Amit Shah To Be Chief Guest (ETV) DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, Controller of Examinations Professor Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, Culture Council Chairperson and Public Relations Officer (PRO) Anup Lathar, Dean of Academic Affairs Professor K Ratnabali, and coordinators of various committees and other officials attended the meeting. Degrees To Be Awarded In The Same Year For The First Time Professor Yogesh Singh said this would be the first time in Delhi University's history that students would receive their degrees in the same year they complete their courses.