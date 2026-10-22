DU To Hold 103rd Convocation On November 20, Amit Shah To Be Chief Guest
More than 400 doctoral scholars will join undergraduate and postgraduate students at the ceremony, bringing the total number of degree recipients to more than 92,000.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) will hold its 103rd convocation on November 20, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending as the chief guest. DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh will preside over the ceremony.
For the first time in the university's history, students will receive their degrees in the same year they complete their courses. The Vice-Chancellor said the decision would particularly benefit students who need their degrees on time to pursue higher education or apply for jobs.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh met with officials concerned to review preparations for the convocation. The meeting discussed arrangements and steps needed to ensure the ceremony runs smoothly.
DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, Controller of Examinations Professor Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, Culture Council Chairperson and Public Relations Officer (PRO) Anup Lathar, Dean of Academic Affairs Professor K Ratnabali, and coordinators of various committees and other officials attended the meeting.
Degrees To Be Awarded In The Same Year For The First Time
Professor Yogesh Singh said this would be the first time in Delhi University's history that students would receive their degrees in the same year they complete their courses.
He explained that many students need their graduation or postgraduate degrees to apply for higher education abroad or seek employment. Delays in receiving these documents can complicate admission procedures or job applications.
Keeping these challenges in mind, the university has decided to provide degrees in the year students complete their courses. The move is expected to help students access the documents they need for further education and employment opportunities on time.
Many students will receive their degrees at this year's convocation. According to the Vice-Chancellor, 85,231 undergraduate and 7,235 postgraduate students will be awarded degrees. More than 400 PhD scholars will also receive their degrees.
A total of 92,466 undergraduate and postgraduate students will receive degrees. The total number will increase further when doctoral scholars are included.
Alongside the degree distribution, the university will honour students with outstanding academic achievements with medals and awards. The university will award 163 gold medals, 1 silver medal and various awards to 34 students.
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