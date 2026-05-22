ETV Bharat / bharat

DU To Accept Gate Score For Admission In M.Tech, First For PG Programme

New Delhi: The Delhi University has decided to accept GATE scores for admission to its M.Tech programme in Microwave and Communication Engineering, marking the first time the score will be used to secure a seat in a postgraduate degree in the varsity.

According to the university notification, the move was introduced after DU received an AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) approval for the course.

Haneet Gandhi, dean of admissions, DU, said, "We have used GATE score for PhD admission before, but this is the first time it is being used for a PG course. We will use the GATE score first, but if the seats do not get filled, then we will also use CUET-PG scores for the next round."

Gandhi added that while the course is not new, Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores are being accepted from this year, following AICTE approval.

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must have a B.Tech or BE or BSc Engineering degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC), Electrical Engineering (EE), Instrumentation Engineering (IN), Radio Physics and Electronics Engineering.

The university has specified that applicants should hold a B.Tech, BE, MSc, or an equivalent degree in a relevant discipline from a recognised university or institution, as per the programme-specific eligibility.