ETV Bharat / bharat

DU Students Turn Arts Faculty Into 'Jantar Mantar', Demand VC's Public Apology Over Warning

Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Vice President Rahul Jhansla said the protest and hunger strike would continue until the VC apologises publicly through the university’s official platform. “We were prevented from going to Jantar Mantar, so we created our own Jantar Mantar on campus. The students will continue raising their voices from the Arts Faculty,” he said.

Blocked from joining protests at Jantar Mantar, students recreated the protest site outside the Arts Faculty, putting a banner reading “DU’s Jantar Mantar” and displaying shoes and slippers as a symbolic reminder of the alleged police action during earlier demonstrations.

New Delhi: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI)-led ‘DU Satyagraha,’ a sit-in protest at Delhi University, entered its fifth day Friday, while the accompanying hunger strike reached its third day. Protesters also intensified their demand for a public apology from the Vice-Chancellor over the DU warning for students against participating in the Jantar Mantar protest.

Jhansla accused the university administration of attempting to suppress democratic rights of students by warning them against participating in protests. “Delhi University issued an advisory through its official social media accounts cautioning students that participation in protests could invite legal action. The warning created fear among students instead of supporting those who were protesting peacefully and facing police action,” he said.

A scene of DU students sit in protest (ETV Bharat)

The display of footwear at the protest site, Jhansla said, was meant to symbolise the experiences of students who allegedly lost their shoes while fleeing during the police action. “The exhibit is intended to remind the administration of what students went through and question the university's response to the incident,” he said.

Jhansla claimed that representatives from the vice-chancellor’s office had approached the protesting students to discuss a possible resolution. “There can be no compromise on students' constitutional and democratic rights. The only demand is a public apology from the vice-chancellor and that too through the same official university social media platform that carried the advisory warning students against joining protests,” he said.

Such a move, Jhalsa said, would demonstrate the university's respect for students' democratic rights. “The satyagraha and hunger strike outside the Arts Faculty will continue until the vice-chancellor issues a public apology and acknowledges students' right to peaceful protest,” he added.