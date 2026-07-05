ETV Bharat / bharat

DU Opens Admissions To One-Year PG Programmes Under NEP; Registration Open Till July 11

New Delhi: Delhi University has opened admissions to its one-year postgraduate programmes for the first time, offering graduates of its four-year undergraduate courses a faster pathway to a master's degree under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Admissions began on July 5 and are open exclusively to Delhi University students who have completed the four-year Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022. Admission to one-year postgraduate programmes is merit-based, following a four-year bachelor's degree and meeting specific course requirements, the university said.

Registration is being conducted through the postgraduate admission portal. This move marks a key milestone in the university's NEP 2020 implementation. Under the new structure, students who earn enough credits in their four-year undergraduate degree qualify for a one-year master's program, bypassing the conventional two-year course.

The university also announced admissions to its two-year M.Sc. programme in Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology for GAT-B 2026 qualified candidates.