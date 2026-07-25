ETV Bharat / bharat

DU Allows 4-Year UG Students To Pursue PhD Directly; AC Members Flag Concerns

New Delhi: Students completing four-year undergraduate programmes at the University of Delhi will now be eligible to directly pursue a PhD under amended regulations approved by the Academic Council on Friday.

The decision was among a series of measures cleared at the meeting of the Academic Council (AC), which also approved renaming the School of Open Learning (SOL) as the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), instituting a scholarship in the name of former Union minister Arun Jaitley and introducing new academic programmes.

The amendments to the PhD regulations were approved after the AC considered recommendations of the Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council (RIEC). Under the revised norms, students who have completed a four-year undergraduate degree will be eligible to enrol in doctoral programmes, with the necessary provisions also receiving the council's approval.

However, some AC members submitted a dissent note, arguing that the amended ordinance does not clearly specify how reservation norms would apply to four-year undergraduate students becoming eligible for direct PhD admission. They contended that these students have been clubbed with master's and MPhil degree holders despite constituting a distinct category, raising concerns that reservation provisions could be compromised.

The dissent note, signed by AC members Maya John and Latika Gupta, also questioned the provision limiting university-funded non-JRF fellowships to 16+1 candidates per department, saying it remained unclear how other full-time PhD scholars without fellowships would support their research. They demanded that reservation norms for direct-entry undergraduate candidates be explicitly defined and that research support be extended to all non-JRF scholars.