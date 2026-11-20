DU 103rd Convocation: From AI Skills To Good Health, Piyush Goyal Shares Success Lessons With Graduates
The Union Minister highlighted the importance of adaptability, discipline, physical well-being and continuous learning as graduates prepare to navigate an increasingly competitive world.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told students at Delhi University's 103rd convocation ceremony on Friday to "pursue their dreams". He urged them to set ambitious goals, stay confident in their abilities and never let failures discourage them.
Goyal said a degree alone was not enough to achieve success in life. A positive attitude, concentration, a willingness to keep learning, good health and the courage to overcome challenges were equally important.
Sharing six mantras for success, he said students stepping into a new phase of life after graduating from the university must balance their personal ambitions with their responsibilities to the country and society.
From Sudama ji’s chai ☕ and the canteen bhaiya’s khata to the guard didi who knew you by face and the librarian who helped you ace those exams… these are the little things that make a university feel like home.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 20, 2026
And here's to the parents who sacrificed their own dreams to turn… pic.twitter.com/nej0wcZhFb
He said the responsibility of making India a developed nation by 2047 rested on the shoulders of the youth.
Dream Big And Never Settle For Small Goals
He stressed that big dreams must be matched with the determination and confidence to achieve them.
Citing Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, Goyal spoke about his difficult childhood and limited formal education. Lincoln worked as a labourer, shopkeeper and lawyer. He faced business failures and several electoral setbacks but never stopped learning or making efforts.
Through hard work and determination, Lincoln eventually became the US President and played a role in ending slavery. Goyal said failures should not be seen as obstacles to achieving dreams but as opportunities to learn and move forward.
As his second mantra, Goyal urged students to maintain a positive outlook and adapt themselves to changing circumstances.
He said people with a negative mindset could not contribute to the progress of the country and society.
Citing the example of scientist Thomas Edison, Goyal said he conducted repeated experiments before successfully developing the electric bulb. Every attempt brings a person closer to success, he said, urging students to learn from failures instead of becoming discouraged and change their approach whenever necessary.
Goyal said people live in a world of 30-second reels, where social media and small distractions often make it difficult to concentrate. In such an environment, the ability to remain focused on one's goals was a significant strength, he quipped.
Referring to Swami Vivekananda's thoughts, he said students should make one idea the centre of their lives and work towards it with complete dedication. Achieving a big dream requires consistent focus and hard work, he added.
As his fourth mantra, Goyal urged students to remain lifelong learners. He said Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies were rapidly changing the way people work.
Young people must learn new skills while also developing the ability to unlearn outdated practices and methods. At times, existing knowledge needs to be revisited and working approaches changed to meet future requirements, he added.
He also emphasised that human experience and critical thinking remained important. The more individuals analysed their work and understood their mistakes, the better they could improve and progress, he said.
Do Not Neglect Your Health
Goyal said taking care of one's health was equally important for achieving success. The body, he said, was the one resource that would remain with individuals throughout their lives.
While staying up late to study, following irregular routines and neglecting health might seem manageable during youth, their consequences often become apparent later.
He advised students to include walking, running, sports and yoga in their daily routines. Regular exercise and timely health check-ups could help keep both the body and mind healthy, he added.
As his sixth mantra, Goyal asked students to trust themselves through the difficulties and struggles they encounter in life. Every challenging situation teaches a lesson and prepares individuals to face future obstacles, he said.
Citing Lord Ram's 14-year exile and the Pandavas' 12 years of exile, followed by one year in disguise, he said hardships often prepare people for their eventual goals.
He urged students not to lose heart if they failed an examination, did not get their preferred hostel or received a rejection for a job application. Such experiences should be treated as temporary setbacks, with lessons drawn from them to move forward, he said.
One failure, he said, does not determine a person's entire future.
Make Viksit Bharat By 2047 A Collective Goal
Goyal also referred to the five pledges outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These include building a developed India, freeing the country from the mindset of slavery, taking pride in its heritage and culture, maintaining national unity and integrity, and fulfilling one's duties with a strong sense of responsibility.
He said the shared dream should be to see India emerge as a developed nation by the time it completes 100 years of independence in 2047. Young people must contribute to the country's progress alongside their own personal development.
Goyal said developed nations were those that respected their culture, history and heritage. He also praised the University of Delhi for adopting traditional Indian angavastram in place of conventional gowns and robes at the convocation ceremony.
Calling it more than just a change in attire, he said the move conveyed a message of breaking free from the colonial mindset. He also referred to the angavastram's special design and suggested the university register its intellectual property rights.
The Union Minister said 50 crore Indians had moved out of extreme poverty over the past decade. He added that India had become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with more than 2.5 lakh startups and over 130 unicorns.
He urged young people to develop an entrepreneurial mindset and focus not only on finding jobs but also on creating employment opportunities for others.
Goyal said young people have a responsibility to those who have not received adequate opportunities for education and growth. Even if an individual could bring a positive change in the life of just one underprivileged person through their efforts, it would be a significant achievement, he added.
Goyal advised students never to forget the contributions of their college friends and teachers.
He said friends often spend more time together in college than with their families. They help each other prepare for examinations, share notes and provide support during difficult times. Such friends could also become a person's first customers or business partners in the future, he said.
A total of 1,72,668 students received degrees at the University of Delhi's 103rd convocation ceremony. These included 1,72,196 undergraduate and postgraduate students, while 472 research scholars were awarded PhD degrees. The ceremony also honoured 199 meritorious students. The awards included 164 gold medals, one silver medal and 34 other prizes.
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