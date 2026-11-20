ETV Bharat / bharat

DU 103rd Convocation: From AI Skills To Good Health, Piyush Goyal Shares Success Lessons With Graduates

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with students during the University of Delhi's 103rd convocation ceremony on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told students at Delhi University's 103rd convocation ceremony on Friday to "pursue their dreams". He urged them to set ambitious goals, stay confident in their abilities and never let failures discourage them.

Goyal said a degree alone was not enough to achieve success in life. A positive attitude, concentration, a willingness to keep learning, good health and the courage to overcome challenges were equally important.

Sharing six mantras for success, he said students stepping into a new phase of life after graduating from the university must balance their personal ambitions with their responsibilities to the country and society.

He said the responsibility of making India a developed nation by 2047 rested on the shoulders of the youth.

Dream Big And Never Settle For Small Goals

He stressed that big dreams must be matched with the determination and confidence to achieve them.

Citing Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, Goyal spoke about his difficult childhood and limited formal education. Lincoln worked as a labourer, shopkeeper and lawyer. He faced business failures and several electoral setbacks but never stopped learning or making efforts.

Through hard work and determination, Lincoln eventually became the US President and played a role in ending slavery. Goyal said failures should not be seen as obstacles to achieving dreams but as opportunities to learn and move forward.

As his second mantra, Goyal urged students to maintain a positive outlook and adapt themselves to changing circumstances.

He said people with a negative mindset could not contribute to the progress of the country and society.

Citing the example of scientist Thomas Edison, Goyal said he conducted repeated experiments before successfully developing the electric bulb. Every attempt brings a person closer to success, he said, urging students to learn from failures instead of becoming discouraged and change their approach whenever necessary.

Goyal said people live in a world of 30-second reels, where social media and small distractions often make it difficult to concentrate. In such an environment, the ability to remain focused on one's goals was a significant strength, he quipped.

Referring to Swami Vivekananda's thoughts, he said students should make one idea the centre of their lives and work towards it with complete dedication. Achieving a big dream requires consistent focus and hard work, he added.

As his fourth mantra, Goyal urged students to remain lifelong learners. He said Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies were rapidly changing the way people work.

Young people must learn new skills while also developing the ability to unlearn outdated practices and methods. At times, existing knowledge needs to be revisited and working approaches changed to meet future requirements, he added.

He also emphasised that human experience and critical thinking remained important. The more individuals analysed their work and understood their mistakes, the better they could improve and progress, he said.

Do Not Neglect Your Health

Goyal said taking care of one's health was equally important for achieving success. The body, he said, was the one resource that would remain with individuals throughout their lives.