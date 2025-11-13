ETV Bharat / bharat

DTC's Interstate E-Bus Service Starts Between Delhi And Sonipat. Find Out All About The Service Here

New Delhi: Bus services between Delhi and neighbouring states, which had been discontinued around 2010 when DTC began its shift to CNG buses, are slowly being revived.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the new Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) e-bus service from Maharana Pratap (Kashmere Gate) ISBT to Sonipat in Haryana. The CM said that the Delhi government will gradually restore bus services on all routes that existed. The Delhi-Sonipat e-bus service is another step in that direction, after the e-bus service to Baraut in UP in September.

The bus services had been discontinued as there weren't enough CNG stations and other supporting infrastructure along the routes.

The news is not just relief for commuters, but also for residents, as this time, the interstate bus service is going fully electric. That means a little less pollution in the capital's toxic air. And because the distance isn't long, the buses will be able to complete both ways of the journey on one charge, without having to depend on supporting infrastructure along the route.

A 'Develop Delhi Resolution Letter' Initiative

She also said the Delhi government is continuously adding e-buses to the DTC fleet to ensure environment-friendly and pollution-free public transport. The new e-bus service is an initiative under the Delhi government's Develop Delhi Resolution Letter, which aims to connect Delhi with neighbouring states through better, more affordable, and environmentally-friendly transportation. The CM noted that bus services were previously operated on these routes, but had been discontinued.

The new service will run from Delhi's Kashmere Gate ISBT to Sonipat Bus Stand. Buses will pass through several key locations in Delhi, including GTB Nagar, Azadpur Terminal, Jahangirpuri Metro Station, Mukarba Chowk, Alipur, Delhi-Singhu Border, Kundli Industrial Area, TDI City, Rasoi, Nangal Mor, Biswa Mill, Rai, Bahalgarh, Jat Joshi, Fazilpur Sonipat, before reaching Sonipat Bus Stand. Not only will this route connect the population living alongthe border between North Delhi and Haryana, but also provide better connectivity to Delhi's Metro network, industrial areas, and educational institutions.