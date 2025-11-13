DTC's Interstate E-Bus Service Starts Between Delhi And Sonipat. Find Out All About The Service Here
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off new e-bus service to Haryana, aim to revive all 17 interstate routes with e-buses.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 3:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Bus services between Delhi and neighbouring states, which had been discontinued around 2010 when DTC began its shift to CNG buses, are slowly being revived.
On Thursday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the new Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) e-bus service from Maharana Pratap (Kashmere Gate) ISBT to Sonipat in Haryana. The CM said that the Delhi government will gradually restore bus services on all routes that existed. The Delhi-Sonipat e-bus service is another step in that direction, after the e-bus service to Baraut in UP in September.
The bus services had been discontinued as there weren't enough CNG stations and other supporting infrastructure along the routes.
The news is not just relief for commuters, but also for residents, as this time, the interstate bus service is going fully electric. That means a little less pollution in the capital's toxic air. And because the distance isn't long, the buses will be able to complete both ways of the journey on one charge, without having to depend on supporting infrastructure along the route.
A 'Develop Delhi Resolution Letter' Initiative
She also said the Delhi government is continuously adding e-buses to the DTC fleet to ensure environment-friendly and pollution-free public transport. The new e-bus service is an initiative under the Delhi government's Develop Delhi Resolution Letter, which aims to connect Delhi with neighbouring states through better, more affordable, and environmentally-friendly transportation. The CM noted that bus services were previously operated on these routes, but had been discontinued.
The new service will run from Delhi's Kashmere Gate ISBT to Sonipat Bus Stand. Buses will pass through several key locations in Delhi, including GTB Nagar, Azadpur Terminal, Jahangirpuri Metro Station, Mukarba Chowk, Alipur, Delhi-Singhu Border, Kundli Industrial Area, TDI City, Rasoi, Nangal Mor, Biswa Mill, Rai, Bahalgarh, Jat Joshi, Fazilpur Sonipat, before reaching Sonipat Bus Stand. Not only will this route connect the population living alongthe border between North Delhi and Haryana, but also provide better connectivity to Delhi's Metro network, industrial areas, and educational institutions.
Bus Timings:
From Delhi (Kashmere Gate) to Sonipat: 4.45 AM, 5.15 AM, 5.45 AM, 4.45 PM, 5.15 PM, 5.45 PM
From Sonipat to Delhi (Kashmere Gate): 7.10 AM, 7.35 AM, 8.10 AM, 7.30 PM, 8.00 PM, 8.30 PM
Fares And Amenities
The distance between the Kashmere Gate ISBT in Delhi and the Sonipat Bus Stand is around 50 km. The one-way fare is Rs 67, making it quite affordable. The buses are equipped with modern electrical systems, GPS, CCTV cameras, and comfortable seating.
According to officials, not only will this initiative enhance passenger convenience, but also help reduce pollution and traffic congestion as part of the Green Delhi Mission. These zero-emission buses will provide a comfortable and environment-friendly travel experience to thousands of passengers daily.
The Delhi government aims to launch similar e-bus services on 17 interstate routes. The Delhi-Sonipat route is the second phase of this project, connecting the capital with Haryana through a safe, affordable, and sustainable public transportation network.
Also Read: