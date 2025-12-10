DST Secretary Inaugurates National Quantum Communication Hub At IIT Madras To Boost Technologies, Infrastructure
DST secretary said four hubs have been set up under the National Quantum Mission of which, the one at IIT Madras is the most-funded.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST
Chennai: Department of Science & Technology (DST) secretary Prof Abhay Karandikar virtually inaugurated India’s National Hub for Quantum Communication at IIT Madras, underscoring the national importance of advancing quantum secure communication technologies and strengthening country's quantum infrastructure.
The hub has been established at IIT Madras Research Park, the IITM C-DOT Samgnya Technologies Foundation, under DST's National Quantum Mission. It aims to lead India’s initiatives in quantum secure communication technologies and national-scale testbeds and pilot deployments through collaboration with academia, industry and global partners. It will also support deep-tech startups, co-development programmes, capacity building and research ecosystem development.
Prof Karandikar inaugurated the hub in the presence of Prof V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras, Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, chairman of hub governing board, Prof Anil Prabhakar, project director of IITM C-DOT Samgnya Technologies Foundation, faculty members and other stakeholders.
Addressing the launch virtually, Prof Karandikar said, "We have set up four hubs under the National Quantum Mission and this hub is important from many perspectives. This is one of the most well-funded hubs. While in computing, India still has some catching up to do, in communications, we may have an edge and potential to become globally competitive. In terms of the National Quantum Mission, we are expecting the Quantum Communication and Quantum Sensing hubs to deliver.”
He said that DST has not only given liberal funding but also ensured liberal funding guidelines for start-ups, eight of which have already been funded through the National Cyber-Physical Mission. Now, the hubs can fund the start-ups, he said adding, "IIT Madras team has technical groups in this hub across different institutions. We have a lot of expectations on technologies and products at the end of five years, which will position India as a leader in Quantum Secure Communications."
The Foundation's focus areas include Quantum Cryptography and Post-Quantum Security, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Networks, Quantum Memory and Repeaters besides Satellite-based Quantum Communication.
Highlighting the importance of such advanced research centre for achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat, Prof Kamakoti said, "Communication is becoming a very important factor, from both economic and national security perspectives. We are thankful to DST for selecting IIT Madras to set up this hub. We intend to bring in people with a traditional, classical background and from the Quantum hardware side and also quantum theory experts. I am sure we have the right industry partners and many students who are interested in taking this research.”
The event brought together leaders from government, industry and the technology ecosystem, including a diverse group of deeptech startups, researchers and investors. Live demonstrations showcased India’s emerging strengths in quantum key distribution (QKD) systems, integrated testbeds and startup-led innovations that signal growing national momentum in secure quantum communication.
"This inauguration marks a defining milestone for India’s quantum secure future. As the National Hub for Quantum Communication under the National Quantum Mission, we are honoured to welcome distinguished leaders from the Government of India, global industry partners, and an exceptional group of deep-tech startups and leading investors," said Prof Anil Prabhakar, Project Director of IITM C-DOT Samgnya Technologies Foundation.
Through flagship initiatives such as ‘Quantum Voyages 2025’, the Foundation is strengthening India’s pathway toward secure, scalable and globally competitive quantum communication systems.
