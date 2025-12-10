ETV Bharat / bharat

DST Secretary Inaugurates National Quantum Communication Hub At IIT Madras To Boost Technologies, Infrastructure

Chennai: Department of Science & Technology (DST) secretary Prof Abhay Karandikar virtually inaugurated India’s National Hub for Quantum Communication at IIT Madras, underscoring the national importance of advancing quantum secure communication technologies and strengthening country's quantum infrastructure.

The hub has been established at IIT Madras Research Park, the IITM C-DOT Samgnya Technologies Foundation, under DST's National Quantum Mission. It aims to lead India’s initiatives in quantum secure communication technologies and national-scale testbeds and pilot deployments through collaboration with academia, industry and global partners. It will also support deep-tech startups, co-development programmes, capacity building and research ecosystem development.

IIT Madras directors and faculty members during the inauguration (IIT Madras)

Prof Karandikar inaugurated the hub in the presence of Prof V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras, Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, chairman of hub governing board, Prof Anil Prabhakar, project director of IITM C-DOT Samgnya Technologies Foundation, faculty members and other stakeholders.

Addressing the launch virtually, Prof Karandikar said, "We have set up four hubs under the National Quantum Mission and this hub is important from many perspectives. This is one of the most well-funded hubs. While in computing, India still has some catching up to do, in communications, we may have an edge and potential to become globally competitive. In terms of the National Quantum Mission, we are expecting the Quantum Communication and Quantum Sensing hubs to deliver.”