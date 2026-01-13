ETV Bharat / bharat

Dry Chill Grips Kashmir As Second Snowless Chilai Kalan Raises Climate And Water Worries

Srinagar: Kashmir is witnessing an unusually dry and warmer-than-normal winter as the Valley records a second consecutive snowless Chilai Kalan, the harshest 40-day phase of winter. The dry winter has triggered growing concerns over climate change, water security and the coming agricultural season.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Srinagar office, most parts of Jammu and Kashmir remained dry over the past 24 hours, with day temperatures staying well above normal in the Kashmir division and near normal in Jammu. No precipitation was recorded across the region.

Weathermen said maximum day temperatures were 4 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal in many areas of Kashmir, while Jammu saw temperatures largely within the seasonal average.

Night temperatures, however, remained below normal at scattered places in Kashmir, dipping as low as minus 6.2 degrees Celsius at the tourist town of Pahalgam. In the Jammu division, Bhaderwah recorded the lowest minimum temperature at minus 0.2 degrees Celsius.

The extended dry spell during Chilai Kalan has renewed alarm among experts and residents alike. Traditionally marked by heavy snowfall that replenishes glaciers, streams and groundwater, Chilai Kalan is considered vital for sustaining Kashmir's water resources through the year. The absence of snow for the second year in a row is being seen as a troubling signal.

Climate scientists and environmentalists warn that repeated dry winters could severely impact river flows, hydropower generation and irrigation during the summer months. Reduced snow accumulation also raises the risk of water stress in both urban and rural areas, particularly in the downstream regions dependent on meltwater.

An IMD official said the immediate outlook offers little relief. "Weather is expected to remain mainly dry over Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours, with dry conditions likely to continue over the subsequent two days as well," the official said.

A longer-range forecast indicates a possible change in conditions from mid-January. Light rain or snowfall is expected at isolated to scattered places between January 16, 2026 and January 18, 2026. From January 19, 2026 to January 21, 2026, light to moderate rain or snow is likely at many places across the Union Territory. Similar conditions may persist through January 22, 2026 to January 24, 2026, followed by partly cloudy weather toward the end of the period.