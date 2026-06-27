ETV Bharat / bharat

Drugs Smuggling Threat In NE States High Due To Increased Opium Cultivation In Myanmar: Report

New Delhi: The threat of drug trafficking from across the Myanmar border into India's north eastern states and up to the hinterland has "dramatically" escalated due to more than 50 per cent expansion of illicit opium cultivation and production in the neighbouring country, as per a latest report.

The document published by the federal anti-drug agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for 2025, added this development in Myanmar is an "accelerated" threat as it is the "single most important supply zone" for the global gap left after the "dramatic collapse" of Afghanistan opium.

The report said the 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar international border functions as a "major" entry point for methamphetamine and heroin from the Golden Triangle region, "exacerbated" by porous terrain and the Free Movement Regime (FMR), particularly across Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

India is geographically wedged between the Golden Crescent on its northwestern side (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) and the Golden Triangle on its northeastern flank (Thailand-Myanmar-Laos). These are the two prolific drug-producing regions of the world.

"Despite the 2022 Taliban drug ban, which reduced opium production by 93 per cent from its peak (in Afghanistan), UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime) notes that stockpiles remain sufficient to meet demand through 2026. "It would be analytically imprudent, however, to interpret this contraction as a diminishing threat to India," it said.

On the other hand, the report said, Myanmar's illicit opium production increased by over 50 per cent between 2020-24, with the area under poppy cultivation reaching 45,200 hectares. This makes the India-Myanmar border the "single most important substitute supply zone for the global gap left by Afghanistan's collapse."

India's eastern borders are the "most direct and porous" entry point for this expanding production base, and the consequences are already visible, the report said, pointing to the 140 per cent increase in Amphetamine Type Stimulant (ATS) seizures recorded in India between 2020-2025, culminating in 8.2 tons seized in 2024 alone.

"This is the clearest empirical signal of how dramatically the eastern threat has escalated," it said. The northeastern states of Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland are bearing the "sharpest" frontline exposure.

The porous border mechanism, including the erstwhile free movement regime along the India-Myanmar border, has created conditions under which the states have transitioned from peripheral transit zones to active staging grounds for distribution into the Indian hinterland, the report said.