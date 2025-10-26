ETV Bharat / bharat

Drugs Over Darling Child: Couple Sells Infant Son To Fund Addiction In Punjab

Mansa: In a chilling case of drug abuse reported from Punjab, a couple sold their six-month-old son to a scrap dealer for Rs 1.8 lakh in order to meet their urge for drugs in Mansa district of the state. Both the parents and the scrap dealer have been arrested by the police.

The shocking case has come to light at Akbarpur Khudal village of the district.

Divulging further details about the case, Station House Officer, Bareta, Baldev Singh said that the case came to light after the child's aunt Ritu Verma, lodged a complaint at the police station accusing her brother-in-law and sister of selling her infant nephew to one Sanju, a scrap dealer from Budhlada town for Rs 1.8 lakh. The couple sold their child merely to meet the urge for drugs, Verma alleged in the complaint.

Following the complaint, a case has been registered under BNS Section 143 (human trafficking) against the couple and the family which received the child. The couple as well as the scrap dealer have been arrested while the infant has been rescued and handed over to the Child Protection Committee, SHO Singh said. He said that the scrap dealer's wife has also been named in the case, but has not been arrested yet.