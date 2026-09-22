Drugs Control Body Cautions Against Indiscriminate Use Of Painkillers, Antibiotics Amid Kidney-Risk Concerns
Drug regulator asked public, doctors, pharmacists and hospitals to ensure rational use of NSAIDs and antibiotics; stresses prescription rules and antimicrobial stewardship, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued an advisory cautioning against the indiscriminate, repeated or prolonged use of painkillers and antibiotics, highlighting the potential risk of renal complications and urging strict adherence to prescription and drug-sale regulations.
The regulator’s advisory comes amid continuing regulatory attention to adverse drug reactions and safe medicine use. The advisory, issued by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, calls for coordinated action by the general public, healthcare professionals, pharmacists, retailers, wholesalers, hospitals and state and Union Territory drug-control authorities to promote the safe and rational use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and antibiotics.
India's drug regulator, in its advisory, a copy of which ETV Bharat possesses, stated that the import, manufacture, sale and distribution of drugs in India are governed by the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs Rules, 1945. Depending on their risks and applicability, various drugs, including NSAIDs and antibiotics, are placed under Schedules G, H, H1 and X of the Drugs Rules and are subject to specific requirements relating to medical supervision and sale.
“Most NSAIDs are covered under Schedule H and cannot be sold by retail without a prescription from a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP), in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Drugs Rules,” the CDSCO said. Similarly, it said, most antibiotics are covered under Schedule H1 and carry specific warnings that they should not be taken except on medical advice and should not be sold at retail without a prescription from an RMP.
The regulator has stressed that such medicines should be used only when clinically indicated, at the appropriate dose and for the appropriate duration and under the supervision of a qualified medical professional.
For the general public, the advisory specifically warns against taking NSAIDs or antibiotics indiscriminately, repeatedly or for prolonged periods without medical advice. It also cautions against self-medication with antibiotics, particularly for conditions where antibiotic treatment is not clinically indicated, such as most uncomplicated viral infections.
Patients have also been advised not to share prescribed antibiotics with others or use leftover medicines from previous treatments. Those with pre-existing kidney disease or other risk factors for renal impairment have been specifically advised to inform their healthcare professionals before taking NSAIDs. “People should seek medical advice if pain, fever or other symptoms persist or recur instead of repeatedly taking painkillers or antibiotics on their own,” the CDSCO said.
For healthcare professionals, the regulator has recommended that NSAIDs and antibiotics be prescribed only when clinically indicated, after taking into account the patient’s age, medical condition, co-morbidities, concomitant medicines and other risk factors.
Doctors have also been advised to consider the lowest effective dose for the shortest appropriate duration when prescribing NSAIDs, particularly for patients who may be at increased risk of renal impairment. Additional precautions have been recommended for patients with renal impairment, dehydration, cardiovascular disease and other conditions that could increase the risks associated with NSAID use.
On antibiotics, the CDSCO has called for judicious prescribing in accordance with antimicrobial stewardship principles. Doctors have been advised to consider the likely causative organism, site and severity of infection and, where appropriate, microbiological investigations and local antimicrobial susceptibility patterns.
The regulator has also cautioned against unnecessary combination antibiotic therapy, inappropriate selection of antibiotics, incorrect dosing and unnecessarily prolonged treatment, practices that can contribute to antimicrobial resistance as well as avoidable adverse effects.
The advisory places responsibility on pharmacists, retailers and distributors to strictly comply with statutory requirements governing the sale and distribution of Schedule H, H1 and other prescription medicines. They have been asked not to encourage or facilitate self-medication with antibiotics or prescription-only NSAIDs and to observe the warnings and conditions of sale printed on medicine labels.
Hospitals and healthcare institutions have also been asked to strengthen systems for rational prescribing and monitoring of NSAIDs and antibiotics. The CDSCO has called for greater emphasis on prescription review, antimicrobial stewardship and appropriate patient counselling.
The advisory further directs State and UT drug-control authorities to create awareness among healthcare professionals, pharmacists, retailers and the public about the risks associated with indiscriminate use of these medicines and to ensure compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Drugs Rules.
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