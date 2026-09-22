ETV Bharat / bharat

Drugs Control Body Cautions Against Indiscriminate Use Of Painkillers, Antibiotics Amid Kidney-Risk Concerns

New Delhi: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued an advisory cautioning against the indiscriminate, repeated or prolonged use of painkillers and antibiotics, highlighting the potential risk of renal complications and urging strict adherence to prescription and drug-sale regulations.

The regulator’s advisory comes amid continuing regulatory attention to adverse drug reactions and safe medicine use. The advisory, issued by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, calls for coordinated action by the general public, healthcare professionals, pharmacists, retailers, wholesalers, hospitals and state and Union Territory drug-control authorities to promote the safe and rational use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and antibiotics.

India's drug regulator, in its advisory, a copy of which ETV Bharat possesses, stated that the import, manufacture, sale and distribution of drugs in India are governed by the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs Rules, 1945. Depending on their risks and applicability, various drugs, including NSAIDs and antibiotics, are placed under Schedules G, H, H1 and X of the Drugs Rules and are subject to specific requirements relating to medical supervision and sale.

“Most NSAIDs are covered under Schedule H and cannot be sold by retail without a prescription from a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP), in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Drugs Rules,” the CDSCO said. Similarly, it said, most antibiotics are covered under Schedule H1 and carry specific warnings that they should not be taken except on medical advice and should not be sold at retail without a prescription from an RMP.

The regulator has stressed that such medicines should be used only when clinically indicated, at the appropriate dose and for the appropriate duration and under the supervision of a qualified medical professional.

For the general public, the advisory specifically warns against taking NSAIDs or antibiotics indiscriminately, repeatedly or for prolonged periods without medical advice. It also cautions against self-medication with antibiotics, particularly for conditions where antibiotic treatment is not clinically indicated, such as most uncomplicated viral infections.

Patients have also been advised not to share prescribed antibiotics with others or use leftover medicines from previous treatments. Those with pre-existing kidney disease or other risk factors for renal impairment have been specifically advised to inform their healthcare professionals before taking NSAIDs. “People should seek medical advice if pain, fever or other symptoms persist or recur instead of repeatedly taking painkillers or antibiotics on their own,” the CDSCO said.