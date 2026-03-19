ETV Bharat / bharat

Drug Trafficking Detection Cases Increase On Railway Premises

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The trafficking of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) through trains has risen over the past three years. Officials said that the number of cases does not indicate an increase in crime but rather a significant improvement in detection, driven by better cutting-edge technologies and a robust system.

According to data, during the last three years, RPF personnel detected a total of 4328 cases and handed them over to the empowered law enforcement agencies for further legal action. The data reveal that 1,220 cases were registered in 2023, 1,392 in 2024 and 1,716 in 2025.

'Changing Trend In Detection'

Highlighting the changing trend, an Inspector General (IG PCSC) in the RPF told ETV Bharat that earlier, for example, only about five out of 100 smuggling cases were detected. That number has now risen to around 20, he said. He said this does not indicate an increase in crime but rather a significant improvement in detection, driven by better systems like Face Recognition CCTV camera surveillance at stations and advanced baggage scanners.

Another Railway Protection Force(RPF) officer too said that detection has increased due to the adoption of new technology adding the figures may double once the upgrading process is fully completed. Earlier, smugglers took advantage of the lack of technology, but cutting-edge advancements are now helping to bridge the gap and curb this menace, he said.

“The number of cases remains high, but detection has seen a marked rise in recent times. Earlier, the absence of a robust mechanism made it difficult to identify and apprehend offenders. With improvements in the system, however, authorities can now detect culprits more efficiently. Officials believe the detection figures will continue to rise in the coming months, an encouraging sign in the ongoing effort to curb this menace,” he explained.