Drug Trafficking Detection Cases Increase On Railway Premises
Detection case figures are expected to multiply once the upgrading process is fully completed.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST|
Updated : March 19, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: The trafficking of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) through trains has risen over the past three years. Officials said that the number of cases does not indicate an increase in crime but rather a significant improvement in detection, driven by better cutting-edge technologies and a robust system.
According to data, during the last three years, RPF personnel detected a total of 4328 cases and handed them over to the empowered law enforcement agencies for further legal action. The data reveal that 1,220 cases were registered in 2023, 1,392 in 2024 and 1,716 in 2025.
'Changing Trend In Detection'
Highlighting the changing trend, an Inspector General (IG PCSC) in the RPF told ETV Bharat that earlier, for example, only about five out of 100 smuggling cases were detected. That number has now risen to around 20, he said. He said this does not indicate an increase in crime but rather a significant improvement in detection, driven by better systems like Face Recognition CCTV camera surveillance at stations and advanced baggage scanners.
Another Railway Protection Force(RPF) officer too said that detection has increased due to the adoption of new technology adding the figures may double once the upgrading process is fully completed. Earlier, smugglers took advantage of the lack of technology, but cutting-edge advancements are now helping to bridge the gap and curb this menace, he said.
“The number of cases remains high, but detection has seen a marked rise in recent times. Earlier, the absence of a robust mechanism made it difficult to identify and apprehend offenders. With improvements in the system, however, authorities can now detect culprits more efficiently. Officials believe the detection figures will continue to rise in the coming months, an encouraging sign in the ongoing effort to curb this menace,” he explained.
At present, the Face Recognition System(FRS) is in its nascent stage, but it is expected to be deployed at major stations in the near future. The Railways is now planning to upgrade it into an Artificial Intelligence-enabled system, a move aimed at significantly strengthening surveillance and overall efficiency.
The FRS is expected to improve significantly in the near future as more facial data are integrated. Officials say the department plans to draw from national databases to strengthen its facial recognition capabilities, making the system more accurate and effective.
As informed by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw recently, the cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) are registered by Government Railway Police(GRP), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).
A railway official told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity that there was a shortage of personnel in the GRP, which handles civil and criminal cases, as it comes under the jurisdiction of the respective state government. The GRP and the RPF together are responsible for safeguarding railway property and assets.
The RPF has been empowered to conduct searches, seizures, and arrests under Sections 42 and 67 of the NDPS Act, 1985. However, it is not authorised to register or investigate cases under the Act. As a result, any narcotics recovered and individuals apprehended by the RPF are subsequently handed over to the GRP or other empowered law enforcement agencies for further legal action.
Measures Against Trafficking
According to Railways, regular coordination with the NCB, GRP, and local police has significantly improved operational efficiency in identifying, intercepting, and dismantling drug networks. As a key stakeholder in the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), the RPF continues to play a proactive role in the fight against drug trafficking. Surveillance measures have been bolstered across the railway network. The installation of X-ray baggage scanners at major stations, along with CCTV coverage in coaches and station premises, has enhanced real-time monitoring and detection of suspicious activities. Authorities are also carrying out targeted drives on vulnerable routes and trains identified as high-risk for narcotics movement.
Adding another layer to the strategy, trained sniffer dogs are deployed for focused checks, while sustained public awareness and sensitisation campaigns aim to encourage passengers to stay alert and report suspicious behaviour. Together, these efforts underscore a comprehensive and multi-pronged approach to tackling drug trafficking on the railways.
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