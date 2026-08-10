ETV Bharat / bharat

Drug Problem Serious, Need Coordinated Efforts By Expert Agencies: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking directions to strengthen the fight against drug trafficking, including a time-bound probe and trial of narcotics cases, confiscation of traffickers' properties, and creation of a uniform investigation protocol.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

At the outset, the bench observed that the drug problem is “very serious”. Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who filed the petition, contended that a similar issue is already pending before the apex court. The bench observed that some states may be fortunate but stressed that a coordinated effort by expert agencies is required to find a solution to the drug menace given how it is spreading.

Upadhyay argued, “No drug in Singapore. Totally drug free!” Justice Bagchi said, “Small country with high per capita income… With an international border India has… You see Burma and Afghanistan…”

Upadhyay said there are two lakh unnatural deaths due to drugs. “Drug havens in neighbouring countries and some places. It travels via different countries…,” observed the bench.