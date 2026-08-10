Drug Problem Serious, Need Coordinated Efforts By Expert Agencies: Supreme Court
The plea sought directions for mandatory timelines of forensic reports in NDPS Act cases, SOPs for search, seizure and sampling of narcotics.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking directions to strengthen the fight against drug trafficking, including a time-bound probe and trial of narcotics cases, confiscation of traffickers' properties, and creation of a uniform investigation protocol.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
At the outset, the bench observed that the drug problem is “very serious”. Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who filed the petition, contended that a similar issue is already pending before the apex court. The bench observed that some states may be fortunate but stressed that a coordinated effort by expert agencies is required to find a solution to the drug menace given how it is spreading.
Upadhyay argued, “No drug in Singapore. Totally drug free!” Justice Bagchi said, “Small country with high per capita income… With an international border India has… You see Burma and Afghanistan…”
Upadhyay said there are two lakh unnatural deaths due to drugs. “Drug havens in neighbouring countries and some places. It travels via different countries…,” observed the bench.
The CJI pointed at drug cases in Punjab, adding, “We know very well how drug comes from 'XYZ' country. Those who dealt in Northeast states know how drugs come from different countries and how they travel…”
The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, has sought directions to the Centre and states to prescribe mandatory timelines for the submission of forensic reports in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and frame standard operating procedures (SOPs) for search, seizure and sampling of narcotic substances.
It also sought a direction to the Centre to frame SOP for time-bound investigation and speedy trial in such cases.
“Keeping in view the menace of drug mafia network operating in India, the court may be pleased to issue a writ, order or direction to, a) direct the Centre and state governments to prescribe a mandatory timeline for submission of FSL (forensic science laboratory) reports in all NDPS cases; b) direct the Centre and states to formulate a SOP for search, seizure and sampling in small and intermediate quantity cases,” the plea said.
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