ETV Bharat / bharat

Drug Module Spanning Kashmir-To-Karnataka: J&K Police Seize Firearm, Cash, Gold And Heroin; 8 Held

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said they have busted an interstate narcotics module spanning multiple states by arresting eight persons and seizing a large tranche of cash, gold, a firearm and a large consignment of banned narcotics.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar GV Sandeep Chakravarthy said that they recovered over Rs 1 crore in cash, one kilogram of gold, a pistol, heroin and vehicles from the accused hailing from Srinagar’s downtown. Divulging the modus operandi of the network, he said the syndicate procured drugs from outside pharmaceutical companies and distributed them to youth in the region.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar GV Sandeep Chakravarthy speaking to reporters (ETV Bharat)

Preliminary seizures include Rs 85.76 lakh in cash, 108 gold coins worth Rs 1.27 crore, and 17 grams of gold worth Rs 2.55 lakh. During a subsequent probe, police searched two Axis Bank lockers in Bemina belonging to accused Mohammad Waseem Zargar, recovering an additional Rs 65 lakh in cash along with gold coins.

"The approximate value of the locker recovery has been assessed at around Rs 2.20 crore," police added. Furthermore, police froze and seized multiple bank accounts connected to the accused and other persons during the probe.

"About Rs 1.07 crore has so far been identified and frozen," said SSP Chakravarthy. Police attached a residential house and two vehicles under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The source of funds, transaction trail and associated financial linkages are under detailed examination. Chakravarthy said that while Pakistan’s role in the module has not been established so far, a local extortionist gang in Srinagar was part of the syndicate. The arrests followed an investigation into a case at Police Station Safa Kadal.