Drug Module Spanning Kashmir-To-Karnataka: J&K Police Seize Firearm, Cash, Gold And Heroin; 8 Held
Jammu Kashmir Police busted a massive interstate drug syndicate, arresting eight suspects and seizing weapons alongside over Rs 4.5 crore in assets.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said they have busted an interstate narcotics module spanning multiple states by arresting eight persons and seizing a large tranche of cash, gold, a firearm and a large consignment of banned narcotics.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar GV Sandeep Chakravarthy said that they recovered over Rs 1 crore in cash, one kilogram of gold, a pistol, heroin and vehicles from the accused hailing from Srinagar’s downtown. Divulging the modus operandi of the network, he said the syndicate procured drugs from outside pharmaceutical companies and distributed them to youth in the region.
Preliminary seizures include Rs 85.76 lakh in cash, 108 gold coins worth Rs 1.27 crore, and 17 grams of gold worth Rs 2.55 lakh. During a subsequent probe, police searched two Axis Bank lockers in Bemina belonging to accused Mohammad Waseem Zargar, recovering an additional Rs 65 lakh in cash along with gold coins.
"The approximate value of the locker recovery has been assessed at around Rs 2.20 crore," police added. Furthermore, police froze and seized multiple bank accounts connected to the accused and other persons during the probe.
"About Rs 1.07 crore has so far been identified and frozen," said SSP Chakravarthy. Police attached a residential house and two vehicles under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
The source of funds, transaction trail and associated financial linkages are under detailed examination. Chakravarthy said that while Pakistan’s role in the module has not been established so far, a local extortionist gang in Srinagar was part of the syndicate. The arrests followed an investigation into a case at Police Station Safa Kadal.
The organised narcotics network was involved in the procurement, transportation, storage, distribution, and financing of banned pharmaceutical drugs with linkages extending beyond Jammu & Kashmir, the SSP added.
“They were selling the narcotics to the youth, and we will arrest distributors and will track the forward and backward financial linkage,” he said.
The eight arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Waseem Zargar, Haris Hameed Malla, Aqib Saleem Dar, Inam Ahmad Zargar, Sahib Ahmad Ganaie, Peer Shakoor, and Haroon Pandit, all residents of Srinagar, and Ansar Hussain Bhat from Budgam.
Among the above accused, Haris Hameed Malla was traced through technical surveillance and apprehended by Srinagar Police in Bengaluru.
Two more accused, including Faizan Firdous Khanday of Srinagar and Mohammad Shahwar of Uttar Pradesh, connected with the pharmaceutical supply chain, are absconding.
According to the SSP, the arrested individuals were not regular drug peddlers but were running an organised interstate network, with each person having a separate task. He said they raided several places in Punjab along with their counterparts from Punjab Police in Chandigarh, Ambala, and Panchkula. “More arrests and recoveries are expected to happen as investigations are not complete yet,” Chakravarthy added.
According to him, the arrested individuals were not regular drug peddlers but were running an organised interstate network, with each person having a separate task. “We have zero tolerance against drug peddlers and smugglers. We will go against drug peddlers ruthlessly and attack their properties,” added Chakravarthy.
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