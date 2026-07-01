Drug Bust In Durg District: Chhattisgarh’s ‘Blogger’ Held With 4.198 kg Cannabis
The Khursipar police arrested the accused, Harishankar Yadav alias 'Jugnu Blogger', red-handed with 4.198 kg ganja worth around Rs 2 lakh.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Durg: A shocking case has emerged from Chhattisgarh’s Durg district where a so-called blogger who ran a social media campaign against drug abuse was himself caught smuggling illegal narcotics.
The Khursipar police arrested the accused, Harishankar Yadav, alias 'Jugnu Blogger', red-handed with 4.198 kg cannabis (ganja). The seized cannabis is estimated to be worth around Rs 2 lakh.
On June 29, the Durg police received information that 'Jugnu' was roaming near Bihari Mohalla on an Activa scooter, looking to sell cannabis. Upon seeing the police, he attempted to flee but was cornered and apprehended. A search of his person and vehicle resulted in the seizure of the cannabis, Rs 300 in cash, and the Activa scooter.
The accused runs a social media page under the name 'Jugnu Blogger'. About a month ago, on June 1, a video of his went viral in which he was seen collecting used syringes and drug paraphernalia from schools and parks at Khursipar while demanding strict action from the police and administration. However, this was merely a facade.
"The accused has a history of criminal behaviour. Several serious cases, including attempted murder, are already registered against this young man who made videos merely for show. The police are now conducting further investigations into the matter," said ASP Manishankar Chandra.
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