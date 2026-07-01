ETV Bharat / bharat

Drug Bust In Durg District: Chhattisgarh’s ‘Blogger’ Held With 4.198 kg Cannabis

Durg: A shocking case has emerged from Chhattisgarh’s Durg district where a so-called blogger who ran a social media campaign against drug abuse was himself caught smuggling illegal narcotics.

The Khursipar police arrested the accused, Harishankar Yadav, alias 'Jugnu Blogger', red-handed with 4.198 kg cannabis (ganja). The seized cannabis is estimated to be worth around Rs 2 lakh.

On June 29, the Durg police received information that 'Jugnu' was roaming near Bihari Mohalla on an Activa scooter, looking to sell cannabis. Upon seeing the police, he attempted to flee but was cornered and apprehended. A search of his person and vehicle resulted in the seizure of the cannabis, Rs 300 in cash, and the Activa scooter.