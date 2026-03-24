ETV Bharat / bharat

Drug Abuse In Himachal: 66 Deaths In Last Three Years, 6,246 Cases Of Trafficking

Shimla: As many as 66 people, mainly youngsters, have died from drug overdose in Himachal Pradesh, between 2023 and January 1 this year. During the same period, 6,246 cases of drug trafficking and other narcotic substances have been registered by the Police.

This information came to light in response to a question in the ongoing Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

J R Katwal, a former IAS officer who is currently serving as the second-term MLA from Jhanduta, had raised a question regarding drug abuse in the state. In his five-part question, the BJP legislator sought information on the number of youths who died due to drug overdose, the number of cases filed, and the number of accused granted bail in the state. The question was put to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is in charge of the state's Home Department.

According to detailed information provided by the CM, eight youths died from drug overdose in 2023. The figure rose sharply to 31 in 2024. In 2025, this number was 27.

The reply further stated that in the 6,246 cases of drug trafficking and other narcotic substances, 5,298 accused were granted bail. This represents a combination of bail granted while in police or court custody.