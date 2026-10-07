Droupadi Murmu Visits Atal Tunnel Rohtang, Becomes Second President To Do So
During the visit, Murmu learned about the technical details and features of the Atal Tunnel, with officials from the BRO and other agencies briefing her.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Kullu: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited the Atal Tunnel near the tourist town of Manali.
Murmu became the second President of the country to visit the tunnel. She arrived at the tunnel's North Portal, where she was welcomed by senior officials from the administration.
During the visit, she learned about the technical details and features of the Atal Tunnel and was briefed by officials from the BRO and other agencies.
She spent some time at the North Portal, witnessing the scenic views of the Lahaul Valley. President Murmu set out for the Atal Tunnel from Manali around 9 am.
Security arrangements were tightened in view of the visit, while the traffic was regulated through checkpoints set up at various points along the route.
Traffic flow, which had been affected by the checkpoints leading up to Palchan, became normal once the President's convoy reached that point, bringing relief to motorists and tourists.
The administration had notified the people about traffic management changes in view of the visit. For security reasons, the movement of general traffic from Palchan towards the Atal Tunnel was restricted.
President Murmu is the second President to visit the Atal Tunnel. Earlier in June 2022, the then-President Ram Nath Kovind had visited the Atal Tunnel and Lahaul.
Following the visit to the tunnel, the President is scheduled to return to Manali. She will later visit the famous Hidimba Devi Temple in Dhungri to offer prayers.
Atal Tunnel Cuts Travel Time
The Atal Tunnel, which boasts exceptional features and modern engineering, has reduced the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometers, saving approximately 4 to 5 hours of travel time.
Before the tunnel was built, the Lahaul-Spiti Valley used to remain completely cut off for six months of the year during heavy snowfall.
Now, however, the route remains open year-round. Furthermore, the tunnel is a crucial route for the supply of rations, weapons, and other military equipment to the troops stationed along the borders of Ladakh.
Deployment Of 600 Police Personnel
In view of the visit, the administration had made special arrangements for security and traffic management along the route to the temple.
Extensive security measures were put in place across the city and surrounding areas in view of the President's visit to Manali. Approximately 600 police personnel were deployed for the visit, with checkpoints set up at various locations.
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