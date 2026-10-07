ETV Bharat / bharat

Droupadi Murmu Visits Atal Tunnel Rohtang, Becomes Second President To Do So

Kullu: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited the Atal Tunnel near the tourist town of Manali.

Murmu became the second President of the country to visit the tunnel. She arrived at the tunnel's North Portal, where she was welcomed by senior officials from the administration.

During the visit, she learned about the technical details and features of the Atal Tunnel and was briefed by officials from the BRO and other agencies.

She spent some time at the North Portal, witnessing the scenic views of the Lahaul Valley. President Murmu set out for the Atal Tunnel from Manali around 9 am.

Security arrangements were tightened in view of the visit, while the traffic was regulated through checkpoints set up at various points along the route.

Traffic flow, which had been affected by the checkpoints leading up to Palchan, became normal once the President's convoy reached that point, bringing relief to motorists and tourists.

The administration had notified the people about traffic management changes in view of the visit. For security reasons, the movement of general traffic from Palchan towards the Atal Tunnel was restricted.

President Murmu is the second President to visit the Atal Tunnel. Earlier in June 2022, the then-President Ram Nath Kovind had visited the Atal Tunnel and Lahaul.

Following the visit to the tunnel, the President is scheduled to return to Manali. She will later visit the famous Hidimba Devi Temple in Dhungri to offer prayers.