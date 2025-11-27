ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Arrives In Bhubaneswar; To Address Odisha Assembly Today

Bhubaneswar: Droupadi Murmu is set to script history on Thursday by becoming the first President to address the Odisha assembly during her two-day visit to the state, officials said. Murmu is scheduled to address members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm, Speaker Surama Padhy said.

Murmu arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar in in a special IAF aircraft.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and CM Mohan Charan Majhi welcomed President Murmu. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, senior leader Jual Oram, MP Aparajita Sarangi, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja were also present.

The President hails from Odisha, and is a former member of the assembly. She was elected to the Odisha assembly from the Rairangpur seat in Mayurbhanj district twice – 2000 and 2004. Padhy said Murmu will be the first President to visit and address the Odisha Assembly.