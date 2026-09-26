ETV Bharat / bharat

Drought Declared In 265 Out Of Total 358 Talukas In Maharashtra

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today declared drought in 265 out of 358 talukas in Maharashtra due to insufficient rainfall so far this year.

Making the announcement this morning, Fadnavis unveiled a number of relief measures and concessions to tackle the situation.

According to a government resolution (GR), 265 talukas were hit by drought where 'Trigger 1' conditions have been met. The affected areas constitute around 75 per cent of the state.

Taking into consideration the severity of the situation, strict orders have been issued to District Collectors in affected areas to immediately complete the crop damage assessment surveys and to ensure transparency. The administration has been instructed to collect photographs showing the actual condition of the crops along with GPS location data.

Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) MP from Pune, said her father was the first to write to the CM, suggesting the declaration of drought and a relief package for farmers.

Highlighting the state's rainfall deficit, Pawar, in his letter to the CM dated September 16, noted, "Farmers are in deep distress this year because most regions have experienced a lack of rain. Out of the state's 36 districts, as many as 31 have recorded rainfall significantly below the average."