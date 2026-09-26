Drought Declared In 265 Out Of Total 358 Talukas In Maharashtra
The state government has announced 12 relief measures, including concessions in students' educational fees and the starting of employment guarantee works.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today declared drought in 265 out of 358 talukas in Maharashtra due to insufficient rainfall so far this year.
Making the announcement this morning, Fadnavis unveiled a number of relief measures and concessions to tackle the situation.
According to a government resolution (GR), 265 talukas were hit by drought where 'Trigger 1' conditions have been met. The affected areas constitute around 75 per cent of the state.
Taking into consideration the severity of the situation, strict orders have been issued to District Collectors in affected areas to immediately complete the crop damage assessment surveys and to ensure transparency. The administration has been instructed to collect photographs showing the actual condition of the crops along with GPS location data.
Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) MP from Pune, said her father was the first to write to the CM, suggesting the declaration of drought and a relief package for farmers.
Highlighting the state's rainfall deficit, Pawar, in his letter to the CM dated September 16, noted, "Farmers are in deep distress this year because most regions have experienced a lack of rain. Out of the state's 36 districts, as many as 31 have recorded rainfall significantly below the average."
PTI, quoting Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, reported that the actual assistance to farmers will be decided after a ground-level assessment,
She said the government has announced 12 relief measures, including concessions in students' educational fees and the starting of employment guarantee works.
The Deputy CM said the situation in Marathwada is difficult, with crops damaged or dried up and farmers facing problems related to drinking water and fodder for cattle.
She said the 12 relief measures for drought-affected areas include concessions in students' educational fees and the starting of employment guarantee works.
"As the drought has been declared only today, the actual assistance to farmers will be decided after the ground-level and objective assessment," Pawar explained.
She said that based on the assessment report, the government will ensure farmers receive assistance as soon as possible.
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