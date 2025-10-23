ETV Bharat / bharat

Dropping Temperature, Rising Pollution Double Trouble For Delhi-NCR; AQI In 'Very Poor' Category

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 353 on Thursday, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Situation in NCR cities is also concerning.

A mild chill had already begun before Diwali, while the air quality has deteriorated after the festival, with slow winds making the matter worse. Thursday morning, the air quality in the city remained in the 'very poor' category, while Anand Vihar was in the 'severe' zone.

New Delhi: Residents in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) are facing a double whammy, struggling with rising pollution levels and a drop in temperature.

Faridabad AQI: 241

Gurugram AQI: 255

Ghaziabad AQI: 258

Greater Noida AQI: 277

Noida AQI: 272

In many parts of Delhi, AQI levels have been fluctuating between 300 and above 400, while in some areas it has stood between 200 and 300.

PTI reported citing data of SAMEER app that Anand Vihar recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 428, the highest among all monitoring stations. Most other stations across the city recorded air quality in the very poor range, leaving only six stations in the poor category out of 48.

The AQI at 9 AM stood at 326, according to CPCB hourly bulletin. As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".

On Thursday, the minimum temperature settled at 18.1 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees below normal, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, on Wednesday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees, while the minimum temperature was 27 deg C. Weather is expected to remain dry for the next four days, with daytime temperatures likely to hover around 32-34 degrees and night temperatures between 19 and 21 degrees.