Drop 'Lord' Title For British Rulers From Textbooks, Official Records: BJP MP In Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan conducts proceedings in the House amid protest by opposition members in the well during Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: BJP leader Sujeeth Kumar on Friday urged the Centre to remove the title 'Lord' when referring to British Viceroys and Governor Generals in school textbooks, NCERT publications, government documents and official websites, saying the practice perpetuates a "colonial mindset" even 75 years after independence.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Kumar highlighted the widespread use of the title across educational and official materials. "I did a random check of all these websites, documents, and school textbooks, and this is what I found," he said.

The BJP MP pointed out that NCERT history textbooks for Classes 8 and 12 contain numerous references to Lord Curzon, Lord Mountbatten, Lord Dalhousie and Lord Leighton, among others.

Similarly, he claimed that official websites of the Ministry of Culture, Press Information Bureau (PIB), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and even the Raj Bhavan, now renamed 'Lok Bhavan' of Bihar, continue to use the title for British colonial administrators.

"During British rule, the colonial rulers used and abused the power to give titles for their imperialistic designs and to promote this false narrative of racial superiority. This was a title given by the British to the British for the British needs," Kumar said.

He questioned why India should continue placing British officials "on a demigod-like pedestal" by calling them Lords, especially when many committed "horrendous and barbaric crimes" against Indians, while the country's own freedom fighters are not accorded similar reverence.