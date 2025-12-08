Drone Warfare Future Of Battlefield, Need To Train Agniveers At Every Level: Top Army Officer
Western Commander, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar said that the Army was training Agniveers in drone technology at every level.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 1:04 PM IST
Lucknow/Farrukhabad: Drone warfare is the warfare of the future and the Indian Army needs to master drone warfare at every level, a top army officer has said.
General Officer Commanding in chief of the Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar made the remarks while speaking at the 33rd 'Biennial Conference On Regimental Matters' at the Rajput Regimental Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehgarh held from December 5 to 7. The event was also attended by senior serving and retired officers, Commanding Officers of all battalions, and Subedar Majors.
The Western Command chief said the Indian Army has included drone expertise in the training of Agniveers given the increasing importance of the unmanned aerial vehicles in future warfare.
“Drones will play a very important role in it. We are training Agniveers at every level. We are also including drone training in it. We need to master drone warfare at every level,” he said.
Hailing the role of the Western Command in the country's defence, Lieutenant General Manoj Katiyar said that the Rajput Regiment has a glorious history. “Our country's first Commander-in-Chief was General Cariappa. In the 1947-48 war, a warrior of the Rajput Regiment sacrificed his life and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra,” he said.
The Western Army Commander also hailed the Indian Army for its befitting reply to Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. “Our army gave a befitting reply to the terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam incident under Operation Sindoor. The army entered the headquarters of those who planned and conspired the Pahalgam incident and destroyed their camps”.
Katiyar also warned about the heightened threat from China and Pakistan while asking the soldiers to increase vigilance. “Whether it is our border with China or the western borders, the threat remains constant. We must not let our operational preparedness falter. There is a threat from both Pakistan and China. We need to be vigilant on both borders”.
Shantanu Pratap Singh, Public Relations Officer of the Central Command, said that at the 33rd Biennial Conference, senior military officers visited the Cariappa War Memorial and paid floral tributes to the fallen soldiers.
