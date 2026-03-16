Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tank Near Dubai Airport; Indian Students Returning From Iran Stuck
The students along with a group of pilgrims were exiting the war-torn Iran and are stuck in transit at the airport.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Srinagar: A group of 80 Indian students and pilgrims exiting war-torn Iran have been stranded in transit after Dubai International Airport suspended flight operations following a drone strike that set ablaze a fuel tank near the airport.
This is the third incident at the Airport since the war between Israel-US and Iran a fortnight ago engulfed Gulf countries. Iran carried out retaliatory strikes on Gulf countries aimed at targeting US facilities in the region.
The Dubai Media Office announced “temporary suspension” of flights at the Airport as a precautionary measure for the safety of passengers and staff.
“Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available,” it said on X.
Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding…— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026
In a subsequent post, the Media Office quoting the Dubai Civil Defence teams said that the situation "remains under control, with no spread of the fire, no injuries reported". Following the drone strike, the Dubai Airport also announced diversion of some flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).
Dubai Civil Defence teams confirm that the situation remains under control, with no spread of the fire. No injuries reported.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026
The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced the "gradual resumption of some flights to and from Dubai International Airport to selected destinations, following the temporary suspension implemented as a precautionary measure". "Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights," the Airport's official X handle said in a post.
Dubai Airports announces the diversion of some flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026
Among the stranded are a group of 80 Indian students and pilgrims who left the war-torn Iran via Armenia. Their flight (Flyydubai FZ441) from Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan Armenia halted in Dubai, one of the world’s busiest travel hubs, for a stopover.
But the closure of the Dubai airport following the drone strike has held the students at the Airport, delaying their arrival to their home country, said Nasir Khuehami, national convenor of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association. The students body is coordinating with Indian authorities for repatriation of students.
Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the gradual resumption of some flights to and from Dubai International Airport to selected destinations, following the temporary suspension implemented as a precautionary measure.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026
Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for…
The New Delhi bound flight was scheduled to land at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi by 9:55 AM on Monday.
But another batch of about 30 students travelling from Armenia arrived at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, confirmed a student on board the flight.
The maiden batch of over 100 students arrived in New Delhi on Sunday. About 1200 students mainly pursuing MBBS were stranded in Iran amid the ongoing conflict amid Indian advisory advising its citizens to leave Iran in anticipation of the war on February 23.
The students had cited compulsory examination as universities had refused to postpone them, leaving them in distress.
With Israeli-US bombardment in Tehran and Iranian cities panicking students, they alongside their parents requested the Indian ministry of external affairs for evacuation.
The Indian Embassy offered students an exit plan via the land borders of neighbouring Armenia and Azerbaijan at their own expenses.
The ticket cost ranged between Rs 60000-70000 per person from Armenia to New Delhi, annoying students and their parents for the lack of government aid in evacuating its citizens.
“The embassy only helped us with our visas,” said a student of Urmia Medical University in Iran who arrived in Mumbai. Travelling in buses, the students crossed into Armenia on Friday and have been staying in hotels since then.
“We did everything including hotels in Armenia on our own. It was a very tiring journey but thank God we reached safely,” the student told ETV Bharat.
In the meantime, an Emirates flight EK533 from Kerala’s Cochin International Airport Ltd was directed to return after the closure of Dubai Airport.
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