ETV Bharat / bharat

Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tank Near Dubai Airport; Indian Students Returning From Iran Stuck

Srinagar: A group of 80 Indian students and pilgrims exiting war-torn Iran have been stranded in transit after Dubai International Airport suspended flight operations following a drone strike that set ablaze a fuel tank near the airport.

This is the third incident at the Airport since the war between Israel-US and Iran a fortnight ago engulfed Gulf countries. Iran carried out retaliatory strikes on Gulf countries aimed at targeting US facilities in the region.

The Dubai Media Office announced “temporary suspension” of flights at the Airport as a precautionary measure for the safety of passengers and staff.

“Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available,” it said on X.

In a subsequent post, the Media Office quoting the Dubai Civil Defence teams said that the situation "remains under control, with no spread of the fire, no injuries reported". Following the drone strike, the Dubai Airport also announced diversion of some flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced the "gradual resumption of some flights to and from Dubai International Airport to selected destinations, following the temporary suspension implemented as a precautionary measure". "Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights," the Airport's official X handle said in a post.