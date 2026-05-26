ETV Bharat / bharat

Drone Push In Agriculture Faces Ground Resistance As Small Farmers Cite High Costs, Practical Challenges

New Delhi: The Union government's aggressive push towards drone-based farming and pesticide spraying is facing growing resistance from farmers and agricultural experts, many of whom argue that the technology remains financially inaccessible and practically unsuitable for a large section of India’s farming community, especially small and marginal cultivators.

While the government has projected drones as a transformative tool capable of reducing labour costs, saving water and improving precision farming, cultivators on the ground say the policy risks widening inequalities in agriculture unless affordability, subsidies and rural infrastructure are addressed first.

Several farmers pointed out that even basic agricultural machinery such as tractors, irrigation systems and mechanised spraying equipment remain out of reach for a majority of cultivators. Against that backdrop, they questioned how ordinary farmers could realistically invest in expensive drone technology and bear its maintenance costs.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Punjab-based farmer Guramneet Mangat described the government's approach as disconnected from rural realities.

"It is ironic that only around 9 to 10% of farmers in India own tractors. In such a situation, how can ordinary cultivators purchase drones for spraying and maintain them properly?" Mangat asked.

He noted that while drones may be beneficial for large-scale commercial agriculture, most small and medium landholding farmers are still struggling with rising input costs, declining profits and debt burdens.

Echoing similar concerns, farmer Sukhwinder Kaur said traditional backpack spraying methods continue to dominate in villages because they remain affordable and also generate employment for agricultural labourers.

"In our area, most farmers still use manual spraying because drones are too costly. The conventional system also provides work for five or six labourers in a single field," she said.

Sukhwinder added that if the government genuinely intends to modernise farming practices, it should first ensure larger subsidies and affordable access to agricultural machinery for small cultivators.

Op And Tech limitations

Agricultural experts have flagged several operational and technical limitations associated with drone spraying.