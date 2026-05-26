Drone Push In Agriculture Faces Ground Resistance As Small Farmers Cite High Costs, Practical Challenges
Basic agricultural machinery such as tractors, irrigation systems and mechanised spraying equipment remain out of reach for a majority of cultivators, reports Chanchal Mukherjee
Published : May 26, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union government's aggressive push towards drone-based farming and pesticide spraying is facing growing resistance from farmers and agricultural experts, many of whom argue that the technology remains financially inaccessible and practically unsuitable for a large section of India’s farming community, especially small and marginal cultivators.
While the government has projected drones as a transformative tool capable of reducing labour costs, saving water and improving precision farming, cultivators on the ground say the policy risks widening inequalities in agriculture unless affordability, subsidies and rural infrastructure are addressed first.
Several farmers pointed out that even basic agricultural machinery such as tractors, irrigation systems and mechanised spraying equipment remain out of reach for a majority of cultivators. Against that backdrop, they questioned how ordinary farmers could realistically invest in expensive drone technology and bear its maintenance costs.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Punjab-based farmer Guramneet Mangat described the government's approach as disconnected from rural realities.
"It is ironic that only around 9 to 10% of farmers in India own tractors. In such a situation, how can ordinary cultivators purchase drones for spraying and maintain them properly?" Mangat asked.
He noted that while drones may be beneficial for large-scale commercial agriculture, most small and medium landholding farmers are still struggling with rising input costs, declining profits and debt burdens.
Echoing similar concerns, farmer Sukhwinder Kaur said traditional backpack spraying methods continue to dominate in villages because they remain affordable and also generate employment for agricultural labourers.
"In our area, most farmers still use manual spraying because drones are too costly. The conventional system also provides work for five or six labourers in a single field," she said.
Sukhwinder added that if the government genuinely intends to modernise farming practices, it should first ensure larger subsidies and affordable access to agricultural machinery for small cultivators.
Op And Tech limitations
Agricultural experts have flagged several operational and technical limitations associated with drone spraying.
Dharmendra Malik, an agriculture expert and farmer from Uttar Pradesh, said many farmers lack technical knowledge regarding proper formulation and mixing of fertilisers and pesticides for drone applications.
"There are multiple issues with drone spraying. Diseases and fungal infections often occur underneath leaves and near the roots, whereas drones mainly spray on the upper surface. Maintenance is another major challenge. If a fan blade or wing gets damaged, repair expenses can run into thousands of rupees, which becomes unaffordable for ordinary farmers," Malik explained.
Another agriculture expert, Ashok Baliyan, acknowledged the potential advantages of drones but stressed the need for region-specific adaptation and stronger financial support.
"Drone demonstrations in villages showed that the technology can save water, pesticides, fertilisers and time. But unless the government provides substantial subsidies and develops drones according to local farming conditions, adoption at the grassroots level will remain difficult,'' Ashok Baliyan told ETV Bharat.
The Centre, however, maintains that drone technology represents the future of Indian agriculture and has already launched multiple schemes to encourage adoption.
Under the 'Namo Drone Didi' initiative and other related programmes, the government has approved a Central Sector scheme with an outlay of ₹1,261 crore between 2023-24 and 2025-26. The programme primarily focuses on providing drones to Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for rental-based agricultural services such as spraying fertilisers and pesticides.
Under the scheme, the government offers Central Financial Assistance covering 80% of the drone cost, subject to a maximum subsidy of ₹8 lakh per SHG.
Encouraging Signs
According to the Ministry of Rural Development, a study conducted by the Agricultural Development and Rural Transformation Centre (ADRTC), Bengaluru, on 500 drones distributed through fertiliser companies showed encouraging outcomes. The study reported improved efficiency and greater participation of rural women in technology-driven agriculture.
Research institutions have also highlighted operational benefits. The ICAR–Indian Sugarcane Research Institute in Lucknow recently stated that drone-based spraying in sugarcane cultivation achieved over 80% weed control efficiency while saving nearly 89% water and reducing operational costs by more than 81%.
The institute also noted that drone spraying significantly improved field coverage capacity, enabling faster operations at lower costs.
However, despite these findings, experts caution that large-scale adoption of agricultural drones in India will require more than technological optimism. They argue that unless rural credit systems, training mechanisms, repair infrastructure and subsidy frameworks are strengthened, drone farming may remain confined largely to wealthier cultivators and commercial farming enterprises.
With India's agricultural landscape dominated by small and fragmented landholdings, the debate surrounding drones increasingly reflects a larger question confronting Indian agriculture - whether technological modernisation can truly succeed without first addressing deep-rooted structural inequalities in the farming sector.
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