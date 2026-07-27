As Drone Smuggling Surges, Centre Expands Narcotics Control Bureau Network In Border States
After 305 drone-linked trafficking incidents in 2025, government approves new field offices, zonal units to strengthen anti-narcotics operations from Punjab to Northeast, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
New Delhi: A sharp rise in drone-assisted cross-border drug smuggling, particularly along the India-Pakistan border, coupled with sustained trafficking through the India-Myanmar corridor, has prompted the Centre to significantly expand the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) operational footprint by approving zonal units and new field offices across strategically important locations.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, 305 drone-related drug trafficking incidents were reported across the country in 2025, of which 298 occurred along the Punjab border, highlighting the growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles by transnational drug syndicates.
The operations led to the seizure of nearly 460 kg of narcotic drugs, including 448 kg of heroin, 9 kg of methamphetamine and 3 kg of opium, underscoring Punjab’s emergence as the country’s biggest hotspot for drone-enabled narcotics smuggling.
Trends suggest that Punjab has emerged as the epicentre of drone-based smuggling from across the international border, while the India-Myanmar corridor continues to be exploited for trafficking heroin and methamphetamine into Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Assam and Tripura before the consignments are distributed across the country.
New NCB Zonal Units, Regional Offices
Recognising the growing threat along the northeastern frontier and vulnerable maritime routes, the Centre has approved new NCB zonal units in Dimapur (Nagaland), Aizawl (Mizoram), Gangtok (Sikkim), Shillong (Meghalaya), Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) and Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands).
The government has earlier approved the establishment of field offices at Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Ferozepur (Punjab), Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), Sriganganagar (Rajasthan), Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Mangaluru (Karnataka) and Nagpur (Maharashtra). These offices are expected to provide faster operational response, improve local intelligence collection and support coordinated enforcement against organised drug syndicates.
Officials said the increasing sophistication of trafficking networks has compelled the government to strengthen the NCB’s field presence, improve intelligence sharing and enhance coordination among Central and State enforcement agencies.
“The northeastern zonal units are expected to strengthen surveillance along the India-Myanmar border, a key gateway for heroin and methamphetamine originating from the Golden Triangle, while the Port Blair unit will focus on enhancing maritime vigilance against sea-borne narcotics trafficking,” a senior government official said.
In addition, four regional offices, each headed by a Deputy Director General, have already been established at Amritsar, Guwahati, Chennai and Ahmedabad to improve coordination among the NCB, border guarding forces, state police and other central enforcement agencies.
Growing Scale Of Drug Trafficking
The government’s decision comes amid a steady increase in narcotics seizures over the past few years, reflecting both the growing scale of trafficking and intensified enforcement efforts.
According to official figures, drug seizures under the NDPS Act have consistently remained high during the last four years.
According to the data, more than 1.16 lakh kg of narcotic drugs were seized nationwide in 2022. In 2023, seizures increased to around 1.32 lakh kg, driven by intensified operations across border states. In 2024, enforcement agencies continued large-scale crackdowns, with seizures remaining above one lakh kilograms, including significant quantities of heroin, opium, cannabis and synthetic drugs.
According to the latest available data, apart from the 460 kg seized in drone-related cases, nationwide anti-narcotics operations in 2025 continued to intercept substantial quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, opium, ganja and precursor chemicals through coordinated intelligence-based operations.
Officials said the nature of drug trafficking has undergone a significant transformation. While traditional smuggling through couriers and concealed vehicles continues, criminal syndicates are increasingly relying on drones, encrypted communications, dark-web platforms and sophisticated financial networks to move narcotics across borders.
Stronger Institutional Mechanisms To Combat Threat
The Centre has simultaneously strengthened institutional mechanisms to combat the evolving threat. A four-tier Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) framework now brings together Central Ministries, State Governments and district authorities for coordinated action. Dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Forces have been established in every State and Union Territory, while a Joint Coordination Committee headed by the Director General, NCB, monitors major drug trafficking and narco-terror investigations.
Authorities have also intensified intelligence sharing with neighbouring countries and international organisations while deploying advanced surveillance technologies, including anti-drone systems, enhanced CCTV coverage, night-vision equipment and strengthened border infrastructure.
Officials said the newly approved offices will improve real-time intelligence collection, reduce response time during interdiction operations and enable sustained action against organised drug syndicates operating across India’s land and maritime borders.
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