ETV Bharat / bharat

As Drone Smuggling Surges, Centre Expands Narcotics Control Bureau Network In Border States

New Delhi: A sharp rise in drone-assisted cross-border drug smuggling, particularly along the India-Pakistan border, coupled with sustained trafficking through the India-Myanmar corridor, has prompted the Centre to significantly expand the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) operational footprint by approving zonal units and new field offices across strategically important locations.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, 305 drone-related drug trafficking incidents were reported across the country in 2025, of which 298 occurred along the Punjab border, highlighting the growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles by transnational drug syndicates.

The operations led to the seizure of nearly 460 kg of narcotic drugs, including 448 kg of heroin, 9 kg of methamphetamine and 3 kg of opium, underscoring Punjab’s emergence as the country’s biggest hotspot for drone-enabled narcotics smuggling.

Trends suggest that Punjab has emerged as the epicentre of drone-based smuggling from across the international border, while the India-Myanmar corridor continues to be exploited for trafficking heroin and methamphetamine into Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Assam and Tripura before the consignments are distributed across the country.

New NCB Zonal Units, Regional Offices

Recognising the growing threat along the northeastern frontier and vulnerable maritime routes, the Centre has approved new NCB zonal units in Dimapur (Nagaland), Aizawl (Mizoram), Gangtok (Sikkim), Shillong (Meghalaya), Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) and Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands).

The government has earlier approved the establishment of field offices at Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Ferozepur (Punjab), Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), Sriganganagar (Rajasthan), Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Mangaluru (Karnataka) and Nagpur (Maharashtra). These offices are expected to provide faster operational response, improve local intelligence collection and support coordinated enforcement against organised drug syndicates.

Officials said the increasing sophistication of trafficking networks has compelled the government to strengthen the NCB’s field presence, improve intelligence sharing and enhance coordination among Central and State enforcement agencies.

“The northeastern zonal units are expected to strengthen surveillance along the India-Myanmar border, a key gateway for heroin and methamphetamine originating from the Golden Triangle, while the Port Blair unit will focus on enhancing maritime vigilance against sea-borne narcotics trafficking,” a senior government official said.

In addition, four regional offices, each headed by a Deputy Director General, have already been established at Amritsar, Guwahati, Chennai and Ahmedabad to improve coordination among the NCB, border guarding forces, state police and other central enforcement agencies.