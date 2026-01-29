ETV Bharat / bharat

'Drilling 80 Wells This Year, 100 Next To Boost Production': Oil India CMD

Goa: Oil India Limited (OIL) is intensifying drilling, workover and exploration activity across its core producing areas in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to arrest decline in mature fields and sustain production growth, its Chairman and Managing Director Dr Ranjit Rath told ETV Bharat.

Emphasising the importance of maximising output from existing assets, Rath said Oil India operates across nearly 4,800 square kilometres of mining lease area in the Northeast, where it is deploying enhanced oil recovery (EOR), workover operations and development drilling to maintain production momentum.

“It is very important to understand the construct of exploration and development within our existing acreage. Through enhanced recovery, workovers and development drilling, we are not only arresting decline in mature reservoirs but also scripting a 2–3% growth in production,” Rath said.

The strategy has already begun yielding results. Oil India recorded its highest-ever production since inception in the last financial year, driven by an aggressive exploration and drilling campaign. To further accelerate output, the company has significantly ramped up its drilling programme. “Earlier, we used to drill around 32–35 wells a year. This year, we are targeting 80 wells, and next year the target is 100 wells,” he said. Workover activity has also seen a sharp rise, increasing to around 300 workovers, compared to much lower levels earlier.

Rath noted that Oil India has also optimised its inventory of drilling locations to improve cost efficiency. “Earlier, we had an inventory of around 5,200 locations. Today, we have rationalised this to about 200 high-priority locations, helping us optimise costs and improve internal accruals,” he said.

'Prepared for crude price volatility'

Addressing concerns over volatile global crude oil prices, Rath said Oil India has put in place robust cost-optimisation and operational efficiency measures to cushion the impact of price swings.

“Price changes do impact Oil India’s business, but we are prepared for volatility. We have taken several cost optimisation steps and improved operational efficiency across our systems,” he said, adding that these measures are helping the company maintain financial stability even during uncertain global market conditions.

New exploration bids and frontier drilling

On fresh exploration opportunities, Rath said Oil India is actively participating in India’s exploration bidding rounds and has already secured acreage in Kerala offshore. The company is also preparing for upcoming bidding rounds and has completed basic geological and technical studies.