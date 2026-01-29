'Drilling 80 Wells This Year, 100 Next To Boost Production': Oil India CMD
The CMD said the company is ramping up drilling and exploration to sustain 2–3% production growth while preparing for crude price volatility.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Goa: Oil India Limited (OIL) is intensifying drilling, workover and exploration activity across its core producing areas in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to arrest decline in mature fields and sustain production growth, its Chairman and Managing Director Dr Ranjit Rath told ETV Bharat.
Emphasising the importance of maximising output from existing assets, Rath said Oil India operates across nearly 4,800 square kilometres of mining lease area in the Northeast, where it is deploying enhanced oil recovery (EOR), workover operations and development drilling to maintain production momentum.
“It is very important to understand the construct of exploration and development within our existing acreage. Through enhanced recovery, workovers and development drilling, we are not only arresting decline in mature reservoirs but also scripting a 2–3% growth in production,” Rath said.
The strategy has already begun yielding results. Oil India recorded its highest-ever production since inception in the last financial year, driven by an aggressive exploration and drilling campaign. To further accelerate output, the company has significantly ramped up its drilling programme. “Earlier, we used to drill around 32–35 wells a year. This year, we are targeting 80 wells, and next year the target is 100 wells,” he said. Workover activity has also seen a sharp rise, increasing to around 300 workovers, compared to much lower levels earlier.
Rath noted that Oil India has also optimised its inventory of drilling locations to improve cost efficiency. “Earlier, we had an inventory of around 5,200 locations. Today, we have rationalised this to about 200 high-priority locations, helping us optimise costs and improve internal accruals,” he said.
'Prepared for crude price volatility'
Addressing concerns over volatile global crude oil prices, Rath said Oil India has put in place robust cost-optimisation and operational efficiency measures to cushion the impact of price swings.
“Price changes do impact Oil India’s business, but we are prepared for volatility. We have taken several cost optimisation steps and improved operational efficiency across our systems,” he said, adding that these measures are helping the company maintain financial stability even during uncertain global market conditions.
New exploration bids and frontier drilling
On fresh exploration opportunities, Rath said Oil India is actively participating in India’s exploration bidding rounds and has already secured acreage in Kerala offshore. The company is also preparing for upcoming bidding rounds and has completed basic geological and technical studies.
In addition, Oil India is stepping up frontier exploration efforts. “We have completed drilling of two wells and are currently drilling the third. At a depth of around 2,200 metres, we have established reported occurrences of natural gas,” he said.
The company also plans to acquire 600 square kilometres of 3D seismic data, which will be processed and interpreted to identify drilling targets. Based on the findings, additional exploratory wells will be drilled in anomalous zones, he added.
NRL expansion to enable imported crude processing
Meanwhile, Oil India’s subsidiary Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) is set to begin processing imported crude oil for the first time after the completion of its major expansion project, Rath said on the sidelines of India Energy Week in Goa.
NRL’s refinery capacity is being expanded from 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 9 MTPA under a Rs 33,901 crore project. “The first crude-in happened on December 31, and the project is on track for staged commissioning,” Rath said. The expansion includes a 6 MTPA crude distillation unit (CDU) designed to process a mix of Arab Light and Arab Heavy crude (30:70 ratio). “The entire project will be commissioned by December 2026,” he said.
With domestic crude availability limited, NRL will import additional feedstock through Paradip Port in Odisha, transported via a 1,640-km cross-country pipeline to Numaligarh. NRL has signed an MoU with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for crude sourcing, with BPCL set to act as the primary importer. “NRL can process over 100 crude assays,” Rath said.
Exports, downstream push and bioethanol
The expansion will help meet rising fuel demand in eastern and northeastern India, while also creating surplus for exports to neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Myanmar. NRL currently exports fuels to Bangladesh through the India-Bangladesh Product Pipeline and to Bhutan via BPCL. “Exports to Bangladesh are continuing smoothly, and payments are being made on time. There is no backlog,” Rath said.
He said beyond refining, NRL is also diversifying into petrochemicals and renewables. The expansion includes a 360,000 tonnes per annum polypropylene unit costing Rs 7,231 crore, expected to boost downstream industries such as plastics, packaging and automotive components in the region.
As part of its long-term strategy, NRL is strengthening logistics infrastructure, expanding renewable power usage, and diversifying into specialty chemicals and APIs. The company is also developing a 50,000 tonnes per annum bioethanol plant using bamboo as feedstock, reinforcing its push towards cleaner energy solutions.
