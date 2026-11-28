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DRI Seizes 2 Litres Of Suspected King Cobra Venom, Big Cat Skins

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized two litres of suspected King Cobra venom and three big cat skins, as well as firearms in Maharashtra, and apprehended six poachers, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

In back-to-back intelligence-led enforcement operations focused on curbing illegal wildlife trade and protecting endangered species, DRI officers dismantled two separate illicit wildlife trafficking networks active around the Western Ghats region in Maharashtra.

Acting on specific intelligence that a stock trader-turned-social media influencer was trading in illegal venom, DRI officers mounted sustained surveillance on November 25 on the outskirts of Pune, where the suspect was scheduled to meet a middleman and a prospective buyer. Following a prolonged foot chase, DRI officers apprehended all three individuals. A search yielded two bottles containing approximately 2 litres of suspected King Cobra (Ophiophagus hannah) venom. In a separate operation on November 26, officers intercepted a suspect in the Panvel area and recovered a bag containing two skins, apparently of a Tiger (Panthera tigris) and a Leopard (Panthera pardus).