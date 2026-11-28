DRI Seizes 2 Litres Of Suspected King Cobra Venom, Big Cat Skins
DRI officers dismantled two separate illicit wildlife trafficking networks active around the Western Ghats region in Maharashtra.
By PTI
Published : November 28, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized two litres of suspected King Cobra venom and three big cat skins, as well as firearms in Maharashtra, and apprehended six poachers, the finance ministry said on Saturday.
In back-to-back intelligence-led enforcement operations focused on curbing illegal wildlife trade and protecting endangered species, DRI officers dismantled two separate illicit wildlife trafficking networks active around the Western Ghats region in Maharashtra.
👉 DRI seizes suspected two litres of King Cobra venom and 3 big cat skins, firearms in Maharashtra; six poachers apprehended 👉 DRI cracks down on two separate illicit wildlife trafficking networks active around Western Ghat Region in Maharashtra Read more ➡️ https://t.co/V4Tu8BCPGh #DRIAtWork— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) November 28, 2026
Acting on specific intelligence that a stock trader-turned-social media influencer was trading in illegal venom, DRI officers mounted sustained surveillance on November 25 on the outskirts of Pune, where the suspect was scheduled to meet a middleman and a prospective buyer.
Following a prolonged foot chase, DRI officers apprehended all three individuals. A search yielded two bottles containing approximately 2 litres of suspected King Cobra (Ophiophagus hannah) venom.
In a separate operation on November 26, officers intercepted a suspect in the Panvel area and recovered a bag containing two skins, apparently of a Tiger (Panthera tigris) and a Leopard (Panthera pardus).
Follow-up questioning led to a search at a residential complex in Navi Mumbai, where two female occupants were found in possession of one suspected Cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus) skin along with a .177 calibre (4.5 mm) break-barrel air rifle (Model 23).
Preliminary inquiry indicates the leopard skin bears a suspected gunshot wound inflicted with this rifle. Authorities seized the three skins (one each of Tiger, Leopard, and Cheetah) and the air rifle. The three apprehended individuals and the seized items have been handed over to the Maharashtra Forest Department for further investigation, the ministry added.
"King Cobra (Ophiophagus hannah), Tiger (Panthera tigris), Leopard (Panthera pardus) and Cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus) are all listed under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and are accorded the highest degree of legal protection. Hunting, capture and unauthorised possession of these species, as well as any trade or dealings in these animals, their derivatives or trophies, are prohibited under the Act," the ministry said.
Also Read