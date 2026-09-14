ETV Bharat / bharat

DRI Seizes Over 362 MT Pakistan-Origin Dry Dates Imported By Mumbai-Based Firm

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized over 362 metric tonnes of dry dates originating from Pakistan under Operation Deep Manifest, aimed at addressing attempts to bypass India's import ban on goods from Pakistan, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Monday.

In this operation, DRI officers intercepted 13 containers of dry dates imported by a Mumbai-based firm at CFS Ambad, Nashik. The consignments had arrived from Jebel Ali, UAE, with import documents declaring the UAE as the country of origin, it said in a statement.

According to a preliminary investigation, a carefully orchestrated transhipment arrangement was designed to conceal the Pakistan origin of the goods.

"The dry dates were initially shipped from Karachi Port, Pakistan, to Jebel Ali Port, UAE, in one set of containers aboard one vessel. At Jebel Ali, the goods were merely transshipped and transferred to another set of containers and loaded onto a different vessel for onward shipment to India through entities operated by Pakistani nationals," the statement read.