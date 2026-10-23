ETV Bharat / bharat

DRI Seizes 25,000 Kg Pak-origin Watermelon Seeds Imported Through Nhava Sheva Port

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 25,000 kg of Pakistan-origin watermelon seeds worth over Rs 2 crore, which were misdeclared as UAE-origin to circumvent the import ban, and arrested two persons in the operation, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers examined a consignment of around 25,000 kg seeds, declared as UAE-origin muskmelon seeds, imported through Nhava Sheva Port. Examination revealed that the goods were watermelon seeds, with evidence indicating their Pakistani origin.

"The investigations yielded crucial documentary evidence, clearly establishing the movement of the consignment from Pakistan through Dubai to India, contradicting the declared UAE origin," the ministry said.

The import was in contravention of the applicable import policy on two counts.

First, the import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan is prohibited since May 2025, a decision taken after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025.

Second, watermelon seeds have been restricted for import into India with effect from July 2024.