ETV Bharat / bharat

DRI Seizes Chinese-origin Firecrackers Worth Rs 35 Crore; 12 Arrested

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully foiled two attempts to smuggle Chinese-origin fireworks and firecrackers into India through Chennai Port, the Ministry of Finance said in an official statement.

In this operation, DRI officers intercepted two 40-foot containers originating from China, which were mis-declared as carrying "Trolley Bags" and "Sprayers". Upon detailed examination, the containers were found to be concealing around 46,000 pieces of firecrackers and fireworks, ingeniously hidden behind cover cargo.

In another case, booked on the basis of intelligence developed by DRI, Chennai Customs unearthed a smuggling syndicate involving the clandestine removal of 18.7 MT of Chinese-origin firecrackers.

Investigation revealed that the container carrying the contraband was illicitly taken out of the Container Freight Station (CFS) without Customs authorisation, the firecrackers were offloaded, and the container was subsequently brought back after being substituted with other cargo. The clandestine operation was facilitated through the active connivance of a CFS staff member.

Two persons, including the involved CFS staff involved, have been arrested in the case, the Ministry added.