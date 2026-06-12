ETV Bharat / bharat

DRI Seizes 71 Lakh Foreign Origin Cigarettes Worth Rs 14 Cr From North East

New Delhi: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials have seized 71 lakh smuggled foreign-origin cigarette sticks worth Rs 14 crore in the North-East Region, and arrested four persons, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Since May 2026, operations conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have led to the seizure of 71 lakh sticks of foreign-origin smuggled cigarettes across the North Eastern Region, a finance ministry statement said.