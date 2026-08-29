ETV Bharat / bharat

DRI Seizes 18 Kg Amphetamine, MDMA Drugs From Bengaluru, Pune

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized around 18 kg of amphetamine and MDMA in two operations as it intensifies its crackdown on synthetic drugs and arrested four persons, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

In two intelligence-led operations on August 25, DRI seized around 14.9 kg of amphetamine in Bengaluru and 2.53 kg (approximately) of amphetamine, along with 878 grams of MDMA tablets in Pune, cumulatively weighing more than 18 kg, it said in a statement.

In an intelligence-led operation, officers of DRI intercepted an Indian woman passenger at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station, who was travelling by train from New Delhi to Bengaluru and was suspected to be carrying a large quantity of contraband.

Examination of her baggage resulted in the recovery of seven packets containing a crystalline substance, weighing 14.9 kg (approximately), which, on preliminary testing using a field drug detection kit, indicated the presence of amphetamine.