ETV Bharat / bharat

DRI Officials Seize 70 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 140 Crore In Chennai; Two Arrested

Chennai: Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 70 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 140 crore from a vehicle during a naka check in the Madhavaram area of Chennai in Tamil Nadu and arrested two people on suspicion of smuggling the narcotics, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off that a large quantity of drugs was being smuggled in a vehicle passing through Madhavaram, DRI officials conducted the surprise checking operation in the area on Tuesday. A suspicious vehicle was stopped and thoroughly inspected, which yielded 17 packets of heroin, an official said.

Two people inside the vehicle have been identified as Abdul Shukkur and Shafiq Ahamed, both residents of Chennai. When asked about the consignment, they said some unknown persons handed it over to them and asked them to transport it to another location.

As the duo failed to give a satisfactory reply about the bundles of heroin kept in the freezer, they were taken into custody for interrogation. The accused were produced before a court in Alandur, which granted them judicial custody.