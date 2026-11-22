ETV Bharat / bharat

DRI Officials Seize 25 Gold Bars Worth Rs 3.83 Crore From Car's Secret Compartment In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a large consignment of gold from a specially constructed secret compartment behind the tail lamp of a car in Hyderabad.

Acting on specific information, an SUV coming from Kolkata was intercepted on November 19 for a thorough inspection. During that time, DRI officials came across a cleverly concealed compartment behind the tail lamp, designed to evade suspicion.

Upon opening it, they found three packets with 25 gold bars wrapped in brown tape weighing 2.98 kilograms. The estimated market value of the consignment is approximately Rs 3.83 crore.

The gold consignment and the SUV used to smuggle it were seized under the Customs Act, 1962, and two people inside the vehicle have been taken into custody for interrogation.

Officials said the seized gold is of 24-carat purity and bore foreign markings on some bars, while the markings on others had been deliberately erased.