DRI Officials Seize 25 Gold Bars Worth Rs 3.83 Crore From Car's Secret Compartment In Hyderabad
The SUV, coming from Kolkata, was intercepted on November 19 for an inspection, and two people inside the vehicle were taken into custody for interrogation.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a large consignment of gold from a specially constructed secret compartment behind the tail lamp of a car in Hyderabad.
Acting on specific information, an SUV coming from Kolkata was intercepted on November 19 for a thorough inspection. During that time, DRI officials came across a cleverly concealed compartment behind the tail lamp, designed to evade suspicion.
Upon opening it, they found three packets with 25 gold bars wrapped in brown tape weighing 2.98 kilograms. The estimated market value of the consignment is approximately Rs 3.83 crore.
The gold consignment and the SUV used to smuggle it were seized under the Customs Act, 1962, and two people inside the vehicle have been taken into custody for interrogation.
Officials said the seized gold is of 24-carat purity and bore foreign markings on some bars, while the markings on others had been deliberately erased.
In a separate incident, DRI officials seized a significant quantity of gold from the baggage of a passenger who arrived at the Shamshabad International Airport in Hyderabad from Dubai via Muscat.
Nine foreign gold bars of 24-carat weighing 1,051 grams were found concealed inside a wallet in the trolley bag. The bars with UAE markings are estimated to be worth approximately Rs 1.37 crore.
Officials said a case was registered under the Customs Act, 1962, as there were no valid documents for the import of the seized gold.
An individual waiting outside the arrival terminal to receive the gold consignment was arrested along with the flyer. Both suspects have been remanded to judicial custody, and the investigation is ongoing, DRI officials confirmed.
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