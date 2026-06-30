ETV Bharat / bharat

DRI Busts Trans-Border Gold Smuggling Syndicate; Seizes 15 Kg Smuggled Gold

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a trans-border gold smuggling syndicate and seized 15 kg of foreign-origin smuggled gold, valued at Rs 21.40 crore, and arrested four persons, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations also reveal that crypto-currency was being used to transfer the money across borders to finance the smuggling, the ministry added.

DRI officers intercepted an international courier consignment originating from Thailand at Courier Terminal, Delhi. The consignment was in the name of a firm linked to a foreign national, the ministry said.