ETV Bharat / bharat

Dressed As Priest, Pappu Yadav Stages 'Ram Mandir Donation Theft' Skit In Parliament

New Delhi: The Opposition on Friday staged a symbolic protest with a skit outside the Parliament, targeting the Centre over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft and issuing a clear message that it would step up its attack on this matter in the ongoing Monsoon session.

In the satirical skit, that immediately went viral on social media, Purnea MP, Rajesh Ranjan, known as Pappu Yadav, dressed as a priest, sat with three donation boxes in front of the Makar Dwar steps. A Samajwadi Party MP, enacting the role of a woman devotee, came to offer money but Yadav slipped it into his pocket, symbolising the alleged theft.

During the act, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who played a cameo, symbolically put money into one of the boxes and even tried to snatch the box, before walking away.