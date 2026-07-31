Dressed As Priest, Pappu Yadav Stages 'Ram Mandir Donation Theft' Skit In Parliament
Pappu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and a few Samajwadi Party MPs participated in a skit enacting the alleged theft of donations from Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Opposition on Friday staged a symbolic protest with a skit outside the Parliament, targeting the Centre over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft and issuing a clear message that it would step up its attack on this matter in the ongoing Monsoon session.
In the satirical skit, that immediately went viral on social media, Purnea MP, Rajesh Ranjan, known as Pappu Yadav, dressed as a priest, sat with three donation boxes in front of the Makar Dwar steps. A Samajwadi Party MP, enacting the role of a woman devotee, came to offer money but Yadav slipped it into his pocket, symbolising the alleged theft.
Delhi: Purnia MP Pappu Yadav staged a protest on the Parliament premises with a donation box over the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement pic.twitter.com/veYkRlWTSw— IANS (@ians_india) July 31, 2026
During the act, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who played a cameo, symbolically put money into one of the boxes and even tried to snatch the box, before walking away.
Some MPs, acting as devotees, interacted with the priest, Yadav, and donated money.
The skit ended in a dramatic turn with Yadav picking up the donation boxes and running away from the scene, drawing laughter from the Opposition MPs watching the performance. The satirical performance flagged allegations of donations given by devotees for Ayodhya Ram Mandir being siphoned off.
Opposition MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav, Trinamool Congress's Sagarika Ghose and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Mahua Maji, were present at the protest, raising slogans demanding action from the Centre.
Rahul has slammed the BJP-led central government for maintaining silence over the issue, saying it concerns the faith of millions of devotees and has demanded an independent probe into the matter.
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